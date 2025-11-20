Magistic Cruises Returns to King Street Wharf 2 Ahead of Sydney’s Summer Rush

Sydney, Australia, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — Magistic Cruises is officially back at King Street Wharf 2, marking its return to one of Darling Harbour’s most sought-after departure points. This move brings the popular Magistic Two catamaran closer to the city wharf, just as Sydney heads into its peak tourism and events season.

Now perfectly positioned for easy access, Magistic Two is launching summer with refreshed dinner cruise packages, perfect for leisurely evenings on the harbour. The boat’s spacious outdoor decks, panoramic windows and air-conditioned interiors make it a fitting choice for guests looking to enjoy long daylight hours, open-air views and a full dinner experience in comfort.

Magistic’s well-known multi-cuisine buffet returns with a focus on flavour and variety, offering a mix of Middle Eastern, Asian, Mediterranean and European-inspired dishes, plus a chef’s special dessert. Every booking includes a reserved table and restaurant-style service — a step up from the typical sightseeing cruise.

For the summer rush, two packages are now available: the standard 3-hour dinner cruise for all guests, and an all-inclusive drinks package for groups of six or more adults. With family gatherings, visiting relatives and tourist groups expected to increase, Magistic harbour cruise dinner is also offering a 10% discount for online bookings of 10 or more. Child-friendly pricing and a simple smart-casual dress code keep the experience easy for families and travellers. To make bookings easier, groups of 6+ can book online with a 20% deposit and pay the remaining amount later!

As Sydney heads into a season of busy nights, packed waterfronts and high visitor numbers, Magistic dinner cruises in Sydney aim to be a reliable go-to — offering an accessible, crowd-pleasing cruise experience from its new home at King Street Wharf 2.