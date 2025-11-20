Carrier Screening Market Sickle Cell Screening Influenced by Regional Adoption

The global carrier screening market size was estimated at USD 1,532.24 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4,045.29 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.95% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in genetic testing technologies, increasing awareness, and the growing demand for personalized medicine.

Technological advancements in screening techniques, particularly in next-generation sequencing (NGS) and bioinformatics, have revolutionized the carrier screening market by enhancing accuracy, speed, and affordability. Traditional genetic screening typically targeted a limited set of conditions for specific populations or high-risk groups. Modern NGS-based panels, however, can screen hundreds of genetic mutations in a single run, providing a comprehensive assessment. For example, in February 2025, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland) introduced a next-generation sequencing by expansion (SBX) technology, which plays a key role in decoding complex diseases such as cancer, immune disorders, and neurodegenerative conditions. This technology employs high-throughput sensor modules along with synthetic molecules to determine the DNA sequence of target molecules.

Carrier screening also relies heavily on awareness programs to improve health outcomes through early detection. Early initiatives, such as Tay-Sachs disease screening in Ashkenazi Jewish communities, demonstrated that education and testing could significantly reduce disease prevalence. Similarly, community-driven sickle cell screening efforts in African American populations highlighted the benefits of proactive engagement, while later government-led initiatives revealed the risks of poor implementation and misinformation. These historical insights underscore the growing importance of personalized medicine, where individuals and communities increasingly seek genetic insights for informed reproductive and healthcare decisions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the carrier screening market with a 46.95% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. led the North American market, holding the largest revenue share in 2024.

Based on medical conditions, the cystic fibrosis segment dominated globally, accounting for 36.0% of revenue in 2024.

By type, the expanded carrier screening segment held the largest revenue share at 74.1% in 2024.

Based on technology, the DNA sequencing segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.2% in 2024.

Download a free sample PDF of the Carrier Screening Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1,532.24 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 4,045.29 Million

CAGR (2025–2033): 11.95%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The carrier screening market is competitive, featuring key players driving innovation and adoption. Leading companies include Myriad Genetics, Inc., BGI Genomics, Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. These companies are actively investing in research, expanding geographically, innovating products, and engaging in strategic collaborations.

Prominent Companies

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

BGI Genomics

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (LabCorp)

Otogenetics Corporation

MedGenome

GeneTech (ATS Genetech Pvt Ltd)

CENTOGENE GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global carrier screening market is poised for strong growth over the forecast period, driven by rising prevalence of genetic disorders, advancements in NGS and bioinformatics, and increasing awareness of personalized medicine. Expanding applications in reproductive health and early disease detection, coupled with technological innovations and strategic collaborations among key market players, are expected to further propel the market through 2033.