Cell Culture Vessels Market Segment Forecasts Show Product and Type Evolution

The global cell culture vessels market was valued at USD 4.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.14% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and the growing number of clinical trials focused on cell-based therapies. In addition, expanding collaborations and strategic partnerships among industry players are expected to further accelerate market advancement.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a notably positive impact on the cell culture vessels market. The surge in demand for diagnostic research, therapeutic development, and vaccine production significantly boosted the use of advanced cell culture technologies. The urgency to rapidly develop and test treatments and vaccines heightened the need for reliable cell culture vessels, thereby contributing to substantial market growth during the pandemic.

Growing incidences of chronic diseases, including cancer and diabetes, are also fueling demand for specialized cell culture vessels capable of supporting diverse cell lines and experimental conditions. For instance, in September 2023, the Novo Nordisk Foundation invested approximately USD 141.29 million (€127 million) to establish a state-of-the-art facility for developing and scaling cell therapies aimed at treating conditions such as heart failure, Parkinson’s disease, and cancer. Such investments, combined with the rising disease burden, are expected to significantly boost market demand over the forecast period.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share at 35.89% in 2024.

The Asia Pacific market is projected to record the highest CAGR of 18.42% during the forecast period.

By product, the bags segment dominated with a 39.4% share in 2024.

By type, the single-use segment led the market with a 71.08% share in 2024.

By end-use, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the largest share at 46.68% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.24 Billion

2030 Projection: USD 9.70 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 15.14%

Leading Market: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Market participants are pursuing product approvals to expand product reach and ensure availability across diverse geographies. Expansion strategies aimed at enhancing production and research capabilities are also gaining traction. Additionally, mergers and acquisitions remain prevalent, enabling companies to broaden their portfolios, strengthen competencies, and improve competitiveness.

Prominent Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

STEMCELL Technologies

Merck KGaA

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Wilson Wolf

DWK Life Sciences

Cell Culture Company, LLC

VWR International, LLC

Danaher

Sartorius Stedim Biotech

Conclusion

The global cell culture vessels market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by rising chronic disease prevalence, expanding cell-based research, and strong investments in advanced therapeutic development. The post-pandemic emphasis on rapid innovation has further accelerated the adoption of cell culture technologies, solidifying their role in modern biomedical research. With increasing strategic collaborations, product advancements, and regional expansion—particularly in Asia Pacific—the market is expected to experience sustained momentum. As industry players continue to enhance their capabilities and broaden their portfolios, the cell culture vessels market will remain a critical enabler in the advancement of cell therapies, diagnostics, and next-generation biopharmaceuticals.