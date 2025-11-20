AI Agents Market expands with rapid automation across industries

The global AI agents market size was valued at USD 5.40 billion in 2024 and is projected to rise to USD 50.31 billion by 2030, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 45.8% from 2025 to 2030. This rapid expansion is largely driven by the increasing shift toward automation, continuous advancements in Natural Language Processing (NLP), and the growing demand for highly personalized customer interactions. Together, these drivers are fueling the widespread integration of AI agents across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the AI agents market in 2024 with over 40.1% revenue share.

The U.S. market is expected to record a strong CAGR throughout the forecast period.

By technology, the machine learning segment led the market in 2024, accounting for over 30.5% of global revenue.

Among agent systems, single agent systems represented the largest share in 2024.

By type, ready-to-deploy agents held the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 5.40 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 50.31 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 45.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The expanding adoption of cloud computing has significantly reduced deployment costs and increased scalability, enabling organizations to integrate AI agents seamlessly. Cloud-based solutions support rapid implementation with minimized infrastructure investment, increasing usage across enterprises of all sizes. Meanwhile, businesses continue to prioritize personalized customer engagement—an area where AI agents excel by utilizing data-driven insights to tailor recommendations, deliver targeted support, and enhance marketing efficiency.

In sectors like e-commerce, AI agents especially boost user engagement by providing real-time assistance, personalized product suggestions, and streamlined transaction support, elevating overall shopping experiences.

Key AI Agents Company Insights

Major companies operating in the AI agents market include Salesforce, Inc., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft. These organizations are actively pursuing strategies such as partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and product innovations to expand their market footprint. A notable example occurred in September 2024, when Salesforce launched Agentforce, a suite of autonomous AI agents aimed at improving functions across service, sales, marketing, and commerce. Agentforce allows businesses to quickly build and customize AI agents using low-code tools, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Key AI Agents Companies

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Baidu

Google

IBM Corporation

Meta

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Salesforce, Inc.

Conclusion

The AI agents market is entering a transformative phase powered by automation, NLP advancements, and rising personalization demands. With cloud infrastructure accelerating deployment and industries increasingly adopting AI-driven engagement tools, the market is poised for exponential growth through 2030. Strong participation from global tech leaders and continuous innovation in deployable AI solutions further strengthen the competitive landscape.

