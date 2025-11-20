Heritage Tourism Market 2030: Global Heritage List Drives Tourism Growth

The global heritage tourism market size was estimated at USD 604.38 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 778.07 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2025 to 2030. The sector has experienced significant growth in recent years, fueled by rising global interest in cultural preservation and a growing desire among travelers to engage deeply with history, traditions, and authentic cultural experiences.

This momentum is supported by increasing awareness of historical conservation, government and international initiatives to safeguard cultural landmarks, and the rising popularity of experiential travel. Heritage tourism offers travelers meaningful connections with the cultural identity of destinations—ranging from ancient monuments and archaeological sites to traditional communities and longstanding customs. As modern travelers, particularly younger demographics, seek immersive and educational journeys, the demand for heritage-centered experiences continues to strengthen.

In September 2023, UNESCO’s World Heritage Committee expanded the World Heritage List by adding 42 new sites, comprising 33 cultural and 9 natural designations. These additions, announced during the Committee’s 45th session in Riyadh, increased the total number of World Heritage Sites to 1,199 across 168 countries. This expansion is expected to support market growth by elevating global awareness, encouraging tourism infrastructure development, and enhancing the appeal of culturally and ecologically significant destinations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 39.76% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. heritage tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The cultural heritage tours segment held a 55.62% market share in 2024.

Travelers aged 51 to 70 represented 58.42% of the market in 2024.

Offline bookings accounted for 68.78% of total bookings in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 604.38 Billion

USD 604.38 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 778.07 Billion

USD 778.07 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 4.5%

4.5% Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

Key Heritage Tourism Company Insights

The competitive landscape includes government bodies, non-profit organizations, tour operators, and local communities, all contributing to the growth and preservation of heritage tourism. National tourism boards enhance visibility through marketing and infrastructure improvements, while partnerships with UNESCO help strengthen global recognition of heritage sites.

Private sector players—including boutique hotels and specialized tour companies—offer curated, immersive experiences such as guided historical tours and cultural workshops. Digital advancements further shape competition by improving access to information, streamlining bookings, and amplifying destination appeal through social media engagement.

Key Heritage Tourism Companies

ACE Cultural Tours Ltd.

Exodus Travels Ltd.

Expedia Group, Inc.

BCD Travel

TUI AG

ATG Travel

Kesari Tours Pvt. Ltd.

Carlson Wagonlit Travel

Martin Randall Travel Ltd.

Travel Leaders Group

Conclusion

The heritage tourism market is set for steady growth as travelers increasingly prioritize authentic, educational, and culturally rich experiences. With expanding global recognition of heritage sites, supportive government initiatives, and enhanced digital engagement, the sector is well-positioned for continued expansion through 2030. As the market evolves, destinations that effectively preserve and promote their cultural assets while offering immersive experiences will be at the forefront of this robust and expanding industry.