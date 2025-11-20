Amarantine Travels Announces Black Friday 2025 Privileges for Women-Only Tours to Asia

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — Amarantine Travels has opened its Black Friday 2025 travel privileges for women-only journeys to Asia, offering exclusive early-bird savings on two signature tours. Travellers can learn more via the Amarantine Travels website , explore the full Black Friday announcement, view the Vietnam and Cambodia itinerary , the Bali Bliss retreat, or connect directly through the contact page.

Amarantine Travels, a South Africa-based boutique tour operator specialising in women-only group tours in Asia, is offering up to 10% off selected 2026 departures when guests book and pay a deposit before 2 December 2025. These limited-edition savings apply to land-package rates only and are restricted to a small number of spots.

A spokesperson for Amarantine Travels said the routes were crafted with purpose: “These journeys were created for women who want to experience the world with intention. Each tour is guided, mindful, and designed to balance adventure with rest.”

Immersive Women-Only Journeys in Asia

Silken Paths and Sacred Temples leads travellers through Vietnam and Cambodia over ten days, including Hanoi’s vibrant streets, Halong Bay’s limestone formations, and the sunrise at Angkor Wat. With intimate group sizes, female Vespa drivers, and a wellness-focused cooking class in Hoi An, the journey highlights shared cultural experiences at an unhurried pace.

Restorative Island Exploration in Bali

Bali Bliss, Eat, Rest, Self-Love offers a ten-day retreat designed around gentle exploration and personal renewal. The itinerary blends temple visits, a Balinese cooking experience, meaningful moments in Ubud, and quiet coastal time in Sanur, reflecting the brand’s signature balance of spirituality, adventure, and restorative travel.

Supporting the Growth of Women-Only Travel

Global travel research continues to show a rise in women choosing small-group travel for emotional wellbeing, cultural immersion and shared connection. Amarantine Travels’ focus on women-led exploration and considered itinerary design aligns with this trend, offering reassuring support, meaningful experiences and flexible payment options.

Booking Information

Bookings for 2026 departures are now open. To access the Black Friday privileges, a deposit must be paid before 2 December 2025. Full trip details are available on Amarantine Travels, with enquiries welcomed through the contact page.

