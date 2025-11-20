NNL ONE Launches “Pearl Batch” for NORCET 11 Preparation – Pre-Booking Now Live

Posted on 2025-11-20 by in Education // 0 Comments

UTTAR PRADESH, India, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — NNL ONE, a pioneer in online coaching for nursing competitive exams, is excited to announce the launch of its latest full-fledged training program: the “Pearl Batch” for the upcoming NORCET 11. With pre-booking now open, aspirants are encouraged to secure their seats early at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro.

The Pearl Batch is designed to give nursing aspirants the edge they need to crack NORCET 11 with confidence. Drawing from NNL ONE’s proven methodology and state-of-the-art digital platform, this batch blends high-quality instruction, flexible learning formats, and an aspirational learning community – all aligned with NNL’s brand ethos of informal, rejuvenating, accessible, and quality-driven education.

Key Highlights of the Pearl Batch:

  • Comprehensive sessions by NNL’s “Masterminds” covering all NORCET subjects (live + recorded).
  • Flexible modes of delivery: virtual live classes, offline satellite centres, self-paced recordings.
  • Ongoing access to a vibrant peer community, doubt-solving forums, and periodic mock tests.
  • Pre-booking now live at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro – limited seats available.
  • Positioned for aspirants who aim to join the nursing service through NORCET 11, leveraging NNL ONE’s track record of success.

Why the Pearl Batch?

NNL ONE has consistently delivered high-standard coaching for NORCET through its flagship plans (such as the Plan MLB Pro series). The Pearl Batch represents the next evolution: more aspirational, more inclusive, and precisely tuned for new norms of exam readiness in 2025-26. It prioritises accessibility (available to candidates across India), affordability (transparent pricing), and quality (taught by expert faculty). The brand voice remains youth-focused, informal but science-backed — fitting seamlessly with NNL ONE’s mission to make high-quality nursing-exam training feel less like a chore and more like a confident launchpad.

Call to Action: Pre-Book Now

Aspirants are strongly encouraged to pre-book their seat for the Pearl Batch at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro. With limited seats and rising demand, securing enrolment early offers the best chance of guaranteed participation and early-bird advantages.

About NNL ONE

NNL ONE is a leading online coaching platform specialising in nursing competitive exam training for India’s aspiring nurses. With a focus on science-backed pedagogy, dynamic live classes, and an accessible learning experience, NNL ONE supports students across India to achieve their NORCET ambitions with clarity, confidence, and a community-centred mindset.

Media Contact
For further information, interview requests or media assets, please contact:
[Nursing Next Live ONE – Communications]
Email: [edback@nursingnextlive.in]
Phone: [90537 91655]

