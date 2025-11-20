NNL ONE Launches “Pearl Batch” for NORCET 11 Preparation – Pre-Booking Now Live

UTTAR PRADESH, India, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — NNL ONE, a pioneer in online coaching for nursing competitive exams, is excited to announce the launch of its latest full-fledged training program: the “Pearl Batch” for the upcoming NORCET 11. With pre-booking now open, aspirants are encouraged to secure their seats early at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro.

The Pearl Batch is designed to give nursing aspirants the edge they need to crack NORCET 11 with confidence. Drawing from NNL ONE’s proven methodology and state-of-the-art digital platform, this batch blends high-quality instruction, flexible learning formats, and an aspirational learning community – all aligned with NNL’s brand ethos of informal, rejuvenating, accessible, and quality-driven education.

Key Highlights of the Pearl Batch:

Comprehensive sessions by NNL’s “Masterminds” covering all NORCET subjects (live + recorded).

Flexible modes of delivery: virtual live classes, offline satellite centres, self-paced recordings.

Ongoing access to a vibrant peer community, doubt-solving forums, and periodic mock tests.

Pre-booking now live at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro – limited seats available.

Positioned for aspirants who aim to join the nursing service through NORCET 11, leveraging NNL ONE’s track record of success.

Why the Pearl Batch?

NNL ONE has consistently delivered high-standard coaching for NORCET through its flagship plans (such as the Plan MLB Pro series). The Pearl Batch represents the next evolution: more aspirational, more inclusive, and precisely tuned for new norms of exam readiness in 2025-26. It prioritises accessibility (available to candidates across India), affordability (transparent pricing), and quality (taught by expert faculty). The brand voice remains youth-focused, informal but science-backed — fitting seamlessly with NNL ONE’s mission to make high-quality nursing-exam training feel less like a chore and more like a confident launchpad.

Call to Action: Pre-Book Now

Aspirants are strongly encouraged to pre-book their seat for the Pearl Batch at https://nnlone.com/plan-mlb-pro. With limited seats and rising demand, securing enrolment early offers the best chance of guaranteed participation and early-bird advantages.

About NNL ONE

NNL ONE is a leading online coaching platform specialising in nursing competitive exam training for India’s aspiring nurses. With a focus on science-backed pedagogy, dynamic live classes, and an accessible learning experience, NNL ONE supports students across India to achieve their NORCET ambitions with clarity, confidence, and a community-centred mindset.

Media Contact

For further information, interview requests or media assets, please contact:

[Nursing Next Live ONE – Communications]

Email: [edback@nursingnextlive.in]

Phone: [90537 91655]