Help a Former Truck Driver Rebuild his Life and Create Jobs through LTO Logistics LLC

Kingsport, USA, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — After spending more than two decades behind the wheel as a professional truck driver, Todd Odham was forced to hang up his keys due to serious health challenges. But instead of giving up, Todd decided to shift gears and build something bigger — a small business that could not only provide for his family but also create opportunities for other drivers facing similar struggles.

In 2023, Todd founded LTO Logistics LLC, a Tennessee-based transportation company with a mission to grow responsibly, serve clients with integrity, and give back to the local community. His vision is simple yet powerful: to operate his own truck under LTO’s authority and hire dependable drivers to earn a living doing what they love.

Now, Todd is seeking support to make that vision a reality. Through his GoFundMe campaign, he hopes to raise the funds needed to acquire his first truck — a reliable Freightliner or Volvo equipped for long-haul operations — and launch LTO Logistics into its next phase of growth.

“I’ve spent my life helping freight move across America. When my health took me off the road, I knew I wasn’t done — I just needed a new way to keep the wheels turning,” said Odham. “This business isn’t just about me. It’s about giving other hardworking drivers a chance to succeed while supporting local families.”

Every contribution — large or small — will go directly toward purchasing equipment, securing insurance, and covering startup costs that will allow LTO Logistics to begin operating independently. By supporting Todd’s campaign, donors will help create stable jobs, promote local growth, and invest in a mission built on resilience and hope.

Todd’s story represents the strength and determination of countless drivers who’ve dedicated their lives to keeping America moving. With your help, LTO Logistics can become a symbol of what’s possible when community and compassion come together.

To learn more or make a contribution, visit:

[GoFundMe link here]

Email: todd@lto-logistics-llc.com

Location: Kingsport, Tennessee

Phone: 844-562-3586

Website: https://www.lto-logistics-llc.com