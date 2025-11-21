Leading school in Durgapur Now Admission Open for 2026–27: Secure Your Child’s Future

Durgapur, India, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — A new era of premium education is unfolding as school admission in Durgapur opens for the academic year 2026–27. ODM International School, a flagship institution under the esteemed ODM Educational Group, is setting new benchmarks in holistic, global-standard education from Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary levels. With its cutting-edge curriculum, world-class facilities, and international learning pathways, the school is rapidly emerging as one of the most sought-after schools in Durgapur for forward-thinking parents.

At the heart of ODM International School’s philosophy is the belief that education must go beyond academics to nurture curiosity, creativity, and character. The school blends the CBSE curriculum with global best practices to create a dynamic, student-centric learning environment. Early-years programs are grounded in play-based learning, encouraging exploration, hands-on engagement, and foundational skill development. As students progress through higher grades, the focus shifts to advanced STEM education, digital literacy, critical thinking, global languages, leadership skills, and career-oriented guidance, preparing learners for the demands of higher education and a competitive, interconnected world.

The school’s campus has been designed to support high-standard global learning opportunities. Smart classrooms, interactive digital learning studios, STEM and robotics labs, science and mathematics laboratories, design and innovation hubs, and global language centres offer students immersive academic experiences. Collaborative learning spaces foster teamwork, communication, and analytical thinking, while creative studios in performing arts, music, and fine arts allow students to explore their passions and nurture imagination.

ODM International School also emphasises physical well-being and co-curricular development. The campus features professional sports facilities, indoor and outdoor activity zones, nature-based play areas, and structured physical education programs to cultivate agility, resilience, and teamwork. Complementing these, student wellness is prioritised with professional counsellors, structured emotional development programs, and a robust safety and security framework, ensuring a nurturing environment for every learner.

Global exposure is a defining feature of the institution. Students participate in international workshops, cultural exchange programs, foreign language immersion, and collaborative global projects that build confidence, adaptability, and a global mindset. Senior students benefit from mentorship programs, leadership development, and advanced learning pathways designed to prepare them for competitive higher education opportunities and career success.

Commenting on the new academic session, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said: “At ODM International School, we believe that education is the foundation of a child’s future. From Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary, we provide a learning environment that fosters curiosity, creativity, and global awareness. As we open admissions for 2026–27, our commitment is to nurture every student to reach their highest potential in a world-class educational setting.”

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added:

“Education today must prepare students for challenges that are both global and dynamic. ODM International School offers an ecosystem where children not only gain academic excellence but also develop critical life skills, digital proficiency, and leadership qualities. Our 2026–27 session enhances global exposure programs, digital learning frameworks, and wellness initiatives to ensure every student is ready for the future.”

Admissions for the 2026–27 session are now open for all grades, providing parents with an opportunity to enrol their children in one of the most prestigious schools in Durgapur. The school encourages early applications due to high demand and limited seats. The admissions process includes guided campus tours, orientation sessions, an entrance test (if applicable), and interactions with faculty, allowing families to experience the institution’s curriculum, infrastructure, and global learning approach firsthand. Parents seeking a transformative education for their children can now secure a place at ODM International School, where curiosity is nurtured, creativity is encouraged, and skills are developed for life.