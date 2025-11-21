Miller & Miller’s Dec 6-7 Online Auctions will Feature Petroliana, Historic Advertising, Soda, General Store Advertising

New Hamburg, ON, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — A Canadian 1920s or ‘30s Eco Model 160 “clock face” Red Rose gasoline pump; a Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-op bull’s head perfume dispenser; and a 1968 Star Trek domed lunch box with thermos will come up for bid in two days and three sessions of online auctions slated for Dec. 6 and 7 by Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.

The Saturday, December 6th Petroliana & Historic Advertising auction starting at 9am Eastern time will feature the Norm West Collection. That evening’s Petroliana, Soda & General Store Advertising session, starting at 6pm, will be highlighted by Part 1 of the Bill & Carol Johnson Collection. Part 2 of the collection will be offered on Sunday, December 7th, beginning at 9am.

“Both of these collections were built over decades, not years,” said Ethan Miller of Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. “The material is fresh and was carefully curated. There’s a real buzz already. We’re seeing spirited bidding right out of the gate.”

The Dec. 6 morning sale and the Dec. 7 sale are online-only auctions. There will be no in-person event to attend, but bidders can tune in to the live webcast to watch the lots close in real time. Live bidding begins at 9am EST on December 6th and 7th. The Dec. 6 evening sale is an online-only auction with no live webcast portion. Lots will close in sequential order beginning at 6pm.

The Canadian Eco Model 160 “Clock Face” Red Rose gasoline pump is the star lot of the Dec. 7 auction and the expected top achiever of the three days. It’s a remarkable survivor of a Model 160 “clock face” gas dispenser with a glowing dial and a lit Red Rose Gasoline globe on top. The pump has an original “Ashtons Red Rose Gas & Oil” label, likely the name of the service station dispensing Red Rose gas. This early piece of petroliana history should sell for $25,000-$35,000.

All estimates quoted in this report are in Canadian dollars.

Staying with December 7th, lot #596 is a Canadian 1940s single-sided porcelain sign for Black Cat Cigarettes, considered one of the nicest-looking signs in Canadian advertising sign history. The Black Cat brand was first introduced in the United Kingdom by Carreras Ltd. in 1904. The brand was named for a black cat that slept in the window of the Carreras’ street shop. The 50 inch by 48 inch sign, boasting excellent color and gloss, carries an estimate of $12,000-$15,000.

Lot #685 is a Canadian 1920s single-sided porcelain sign for Five Roses Flour (“The World’s Best Flour”), 41 ¾ inches by 26 inches, graded 8.25 for condition, with great color and gloss. Five Roses became a pantry staple across Canada following its launch in 1888 by the Lake of the Woods Milling Co. (Keewatin, Ontario). The brand emphasized consistency and purity. Its 1915 cookbook was distributed free with purchase. The sign is expected to go for $15,000-$20,000.

The Saturday morning session on December 6th will be led by the Canadian circa 1902 Worth-Martin coin-operated cast iron bull’s head perfume dispenser (“Take the Bull by the Horns!”), made in Toronto by the Sovereign Mfg. Co. Ltd. Pull the bull’s horns forward and the coin-op dispenses a perfume mist through the bull’s mouth (often onto a handkerchief). It would have been mounted in a ladies’ powder room or restroom. The pre-sale estimate is $6,000-$9,000.

Lot #122 is an American 1940s painted steel Bennett ECO Tireflator Islander Model 244 air meter with a porcelain dial. The unit has been professionally restored and has a total height (on a custom dolly) of 65 inches. It retains the original faceplate, makers plates, Islander button, decal on the side and inner workings and should change hands for $4,000-$6,000.

Lot #170 is a Canadian 1930s single-sided porcelain sign for Dominion Tires, 26 inches tall by 82 inches wide and mounted to a wooden frame. The sign is graded 9.5 and has excellent color and gloss. It’s marked, “The W.F. Vilas Co. Limited, Cowansville, P.Q.” lower right edge and retains the original mounting hole flanges. It is expected to reach $4,000-$6,000.

The Saturday evening session on December 6th will showcase a Canadian 1920s lithographed tin container for British American Motorene Motor Oil, 13 inches tall and meant to hold one Imperial Gallon. The tin is graded 7.75 and is in untouched original condition, but there is heavy oxidation and spotting, with some areas of grease build-up. Estimate: $1,200-$1,500.

Lot #374 is the American 1968 Star Trek domed (not traditional rectangular) lunch box with thermos. Captain James T. Kirk and Dr. Spock are featured prominently on the lunch box, which is in excellent condition, with just minor wear at the edges and corners. It’s marked, “1968 Paramount Pictures Corp.”, at the lower front right and should realize $1,000-$1,200.

Lot #361 is a Canadian 1920s collection of ten Texaco Service Station men’s restroom key fobs, each one single-sided fiberboard with metal key hoops. All are 7 inches tall, in untouched original condition, with staining and discoloration. The estimate is $800-$1,200.

Here’s a link to the December 6th morning auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-IGZ00P/petroliana-historic-advertising-the-norm-west-collection

Here’s a link to the December 6th evening auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-IT1TK7/petroliana-soda-general-store-advertising

Here’s a link to the December 7th auction on the Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. website: https://live.millerandmillerauctions.com/auctions/4-IGZ2CZ/petroliana-soda-general-store-advertising-featuring-the-bill-carol-johnson-collection-part-ii

Internet bidding is also available on LiveAuctioneers.com. Phone and absentee bids are also accepted.

To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. and the December 6th and 7th auctions, visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com.

About Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd.:

Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd. is Canada’s trusted seller of high-value collections and is always accepting quality consignments. The firm specializes in watches and jewelry, art, antiques and high-value collectibles. Its mission is to provide collectors with a trusted place to buy and sell. To consign a single piece, an estate or a collection, you may call them at (519) 573-3710; or, you can e-mail them at info@millerandmillerauctions.com. To learn more about Miller & Miller Auctions, Ltd., please visit www.MillerandMillerAuctions.com. Updates are posted often.