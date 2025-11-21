Unlock Global Learning: Schools Admission in Angul Open for 2026–27 Academic Session

Angul, India, 2025-11-21 — /EPR Network/ — ODM International School, a flagship institution under the prestigious ODM Educational Group, has announced admissions for the academic year 2026–27, offering students a transformative learning journey from Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary levels. With a focus on global-standard education, innovative pedagogy, and holistic development, the school is setting new benchmarks for excellence among schools in Angul.

Designed to provide a seamless continuum of learning, ODM International School blends the nationally recognised CBSE curriculum with globally informed teaching methodologies. Its educational framework emphasises critical thinking, creativity, problem-solving, and digital fluency, ensuring students are prepared to navigate an increasingly interconnected world. From the earliest years, learners are engaged in play-based and experiential learning that stimulates curiosity, builds foundational skills, and fosters a lifelong love for learning.

The campus infrastructure reflects the school’s commitment to high-standard, world-class education. Smart classrooms, interactive digital learning spaces, STEM and robotics laboratories, science and mathematics labs, design and innovation studios, and language laboratories provide students with immersive learning experiences. Collaborative learning areas encourage teamwork, communication, and analytical thinking, while creative spaces for art, music, and performing arts nurture self-expression and imagination.

ODM International School also places significant emphasis on co-curricular development and wellness. Sports facilities, indoor and outdoor activity zones, nature-based play areas, and structured physical education programs promote physical health, resilience, and teamwork. Complementing this, professional wellness counsellors and a robust safety framework ensure every student grows in a secure, nurturing environment.

Global exposure is a cornerstone of the school’s philosophy. Students participate in international workshops, language immersion programs, cultural exchange activities, and global projects that cultivate a sense of global citizenship from an early age. Senior students receive career-oriented mentorship, leadership programs, and advanced academic guidance to prepare them for higher education and professional success.

Commenting on the schools admission in Angul 2026, Dr Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, said: “At ODM International School, we believe that true education is about shaping minds that are curious, confident, and compassionate. From Pre-Primary to Senior Secondary, our learning environment encourages students to explore, experiment, and excel. With admissions open for 2026–27, we continue our commitment to delivering world-class education that nurtures every child’s potential.”

Mr Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, added: “The demands of the modern world require students who are adaptable, creative, and globally aware. ODM International School is designed to develop these competencies at every stage of learning. This year, we have expanded our digital learning platforms, strengthened global readiness programs, and enhanced mentorship initiatives to ensure our students are not only academically proficient but also prepared for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”

ODM International School represents a transformative choice for parents seeking a future-ready education that balances academic rigour, co-curricular growth, and personal development. As the school welcomes the 2026–27 session, it invites families to explore a learning environment where students can discover their potential, develop essential life skills, and build a global mindset.