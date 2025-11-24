Best Schools in Delhi: KRIS Opens Nursery & Pre-Nursery Admissions 2026–27

DELHI, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — Parents looking for new admission in school can now register for Nursery, Pre-Nursery, Primary, and higher classes. KRIS is widely known as the best CBSE school in Delhi and is especially popular in North Delhi as the best school in Narela Delhi CBSE. With a strong academic track record, modern infrastructure, and a child-centered learning environment, the school stands out as the top school in Narela Delhi.

The school follows DOE guidelines, ensuring clarity on the nursery class admission age in Delhi and maintaining a fully transparent admission process.

Why Kasturiram International School?

CBSE-affiliated senior secondary school



Modern classrooms & digital teaching tools



Safe campus with CCTV & dedicated staff



Activity-based learning, sports & personality development



Highly qualified and caring teachers



Transport across major Delhi localities



Nursery Classes Admission Open for 2026–2027

Kasturiram International School officially announces Nursery Classes Admission Open for 2026–2027. Parents in and around Narela can now secure their child’s academic future at one of the region’s most trusted educational institutions.

Apply Today

Admission forms for Nursery School Admission 2026–27 in Narela are available online and at the school campus. Early registrations are encouraged due to limited seats.

About Us — Kasturiram International School, Narela

Kasturiram International School is one of the best CBSE schools in Delhi, known for its modern facilities, experienced faculty, and holistic learning environment. Located in Narela, KRIS is widely recognized as the top school in Narela Delhi, offering value-based education from Pre-Nursery to Senior Secondary levels.

We focus on academic excellence, character building, digital learning, and co-curricular growth, making us the preferred choice for parents searching for the best schools in Delhi. Admissions for 2026–27 are now open, including Nursery, Pre-Nursery, and Primary classes.

At KRIS, we are committed to shaping confident, responsible, and future-ready students in a safe and nurturing environment.

Contact Information:

Kasturi Ram International School

Pocket 7 Sector, A-10,

Subcity Narela Delhi-40 (INDIA)

Phone: 9311095020, 8470084900

Email: info@krschool.org

Web: https://www.krschool.org/t/nursery-admissions-kris-delhi.html