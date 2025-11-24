Fine Perforators Expands Global Reach with Customized Perforated Sheets and Plates for Industrial Applications

New Delhi, India, 2025-11-24 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators, one of the oldest and most experienced perforated sheets manufacturers in India, has ramped up its production capabilities to supply customized perforated sheets and perforated plates across international markets including Brazil and Mexico.

Built on decades of manufacturing experience, the company is known for fabricating precision-engineered perforated metal solutions used in filtration, architecture, ventilation, and screening. Their offering includes round hole, square hole, slotted, hexagonal, and designer patterns-tailored exactly to what the application demands.

“We don’t make stock for shelves. We make sheets that fit real equipment, real needs,” said a spokesperson from Fine Perforators. “Clients come to us for accuracy, fast turnaround, and the ability to customize everything-from the material and thickness to the hole size and pitch.”

Fine Perforators’ customized perforated plates are available in stainless steel, galvanized iron, aluminum, and mild steel. The sheets are cut, punched, and finished using CNC and automated processes for consistent quality. Every piece is inspected for burr-free edges, pattern accuracy, and material strength.

Key offerings include:

Customized perforated sheets for industrial and architectural use

Wide range of hole patterns and sizes

Tailored thickness and material options

Short production cycles and global shipping

Trusted by OEMs, construction firms, and processing plants

As one of the most reliable perforated sheets suppliers, the company supports small-batch orders as well as high-volume exports, helping clients reduce procurement delays without compromising on specifications.

For more information on perforated sheet, visit: https://www.finehole.com/perforated-sheets.php

About Fine Perforators

Based in New Delhi, Fine Perforators is a leading manufacturer and exporter of industrial screening solutions. The company specializes in nickel screens, rotary nickel screens, nickel mesh screen products, centrifugal screens, wedge wire screens, and vacuum filter screens. With over five decades of experience, Fine Perforators supplies precision-engineered products to clients in more than 30 countries, including Brazil and Mexico.