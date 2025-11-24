Farm Management Software Market Expands as Digital Tools Gain Adoption

The global farm management software market was valued at approximately USD 4.18 billion in 2024, with strong momentum expected through the end of the decade. It is projected to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3% over the forecast period. This rapid growth is largely driven by increasing adoption of cloud computing to manage real-time farm data efficiently and securely.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America held a significant share of around 38.0% in 2024.

The farm management software industry in the U.S. dominated in 2024.

Based on component, the software segment dominated the farm management software industry with a revenue share of over 64.0% in 2024.

Based on agriculture type, the precision farming segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of over 43.0% in 2024.

Based on deployment, the web-based segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of over 51.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024: USD 4.18 billion

2030 (Projected): USD 10.58 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 17.3%

Regional outlook: While North America leads on volume, the Asia-Pacific region is forecast to register the fastest growth, with a projected CAGR of around 17.8%, propelled by increasing digitization of farming, greater climate resilience needs, and rising internet/mobile penetration among farmers.

Farm management software leverages ICT—especially IoT and big data analytics—to help farmers optimize scarce resources such as labor, water, and energy, while also addressing environmental and welfare concerns. Remote sensing via drones, GIS, and sensor networks enables detection of crop stress, disease, and soil variability, enabling more informed interventions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Farm Management Software Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Companies & Market Share Insight

The market is moderately consolidated: large technology players, OEMs, and specialist software providers all compete, often through integrated ecosystems. For instance:

Companies such as Deere & Company, Trimble, and other major equipment manufacturers bundle their hardware with farm management software to drive recurring subscription revenue. Mordor Intelligence+1

According to competitive profiles, the top five companies together accounted for about 43% of global revenue in 2024. Mordor Intelligence

Strategic partnerships and open-API frameworks are increasingly common, lowering switching barriers and boosting integration with third-party applications, autonomous machinery, and data services. Mordor Intelligence

Meanwhile, niche opportunities are emerging in less mature verticals like aquaculture, smallholder farming, and specialty modules such as carbon credit tracking. Mordor Intelligence

Key Companies

Some leading firms in the farm management software space include (but are not limited to):

Conservis

Agworld Pty Ltd

Croptracker

Farmbrite

AGRIVI

AgriWebb

Aegro

xFarm Technologies

AgriERP

eAgronom

Navfarm

Bushel Inc.

These companies offer a variety of SaaS-based solutions, remote monitoring, data analytics, financial and operational management tools, and tailored support to meet the needs of different farm sizes and agricultural practices.

Conclusion

In summary, the farm management software market is on a steep upward trajectory, driven by increasing cloud adoption, IoT deployment, and data-centric farming models. Precision agriculture and web-based platforms currently dominate, but growth is broadening into emerging areas like smart greenhouses and cloud-native deployments. A mix of established large players and agile specialized firms is shaping a competitive landscape, while partnerships and open ecosystems further fuel innovation. Overall, this market appears well-positioned to support more sustainable, efficient, and digitally empowered farming in the years ahead.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.