FlowMotion Entertainment Flips the Script with Cooking Crunch

Vancouver, Canada, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — FlowMotion Entertainment is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking new title, Cooking Crunch, the studio’s first vertical cooking game designed for today’s mobile-first generation. With portrait-style gameplay and bite-sized challenges, Cooking Crunch redefines how players experience the thrill of cooking games on the go.

Unlike traditional cooking games, Cooking Crunch has been crafted from the ground up for vertical play, making it easier than ever to cook, swipe, and serve with one hand. Whether you’re waiting for your coffee or commuting on the train, Cooking Crunch brings a burst of culinary fun to your fingertips anytime, anywhere.

What makes Cooking Crunch stand out?

One-Hand Mastery: Sleek, vertical controls designed for quick sessions that fit into busy lives.

Fast & Flavorful Challenges: Cook, serve, and upgrade through colorful kitchens filled with global cuisines.

Community Competition: Rise through leaderboards, join special events, and share Cooking Crunch with players around the world.

Always Fresh Content: Seasonal updates, new recipes, and time-limited challenges keep the game endlessly exciting.

“Cooking Crunch represents more than just a new game for us; it’s a bold step into the future of mobile play,” said Dario Pavan, Founder at FlowMotion Entertainment. “We’ve embraced the vertical format to give players the freedom to cook whenever and wherever they want. It’s fast, it’s fun, and it’s made for real life.”

Cooking Crunch will be available globally on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Step into Cooking Crunch and discover the joy of cooking in a whole new way!

For more details on Cooking Crunch, visit: www.flowmotionentertainment.com

About FlowMotion Entertainment

Founded in 2014, FlowMotion Entertainment has become a leader in family-friendly mobile games, with a portfolio including Cooking Crush and Cooking Chaos. Known for creating joyful, inclusive, and innovative gameplay experiences, FlowMotion continues to push boundaries, reaching millions of players worldwide.

