dr.-garg’s-multispeciality-dental-center-offers-direct-and-indirect-sinus-lift-surgery-for-safe-implant-placement

Delhi, India, 2025-11-25 — /EPR Network/ — Patients who’ve been told they don’t have enough bone for implants now have a solution. Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center, established in 1973, is providing advanced sinus lift procedures-including both direct sinus lift and indirect sinus lift surgery-to make dental implants possible for more patients, especially in the upper jaw region.

As one of the oldest and most experienced dental clinics in India, Dr. Garg’s Center is now seeing an increase in global patients seeking sinus lift surgery combined with implant treatment, particularly where bone height is inadequate.

“Bone loss in the upper jaw is common, especially when teeth have been missing for a long time,” said Dr. Nimit Garg, Implantologist and spokesperson for the clinic. “With proper sinus lift planning, we can safely place implants even in cases that were earlier considered difficult or high-risk.”

Types of Sinus Lift Procedures Offered

The clinic provides both major types of sinus lift procedures, depending on the patient’s bone condition:

Direct sinus lift – Used when significant bone grafting is needed. Involves creating a small window in the sinus wall to lift the membrane and place graft material directly.

Indirect sinus lift procedure – A more conservative option, often performed along with implant placement. Bone is added through the implant site using specialized tools.

Each case is assessed individually through 3D CBCT scans and digital planning to ensure safety and long-term success.

Why It Matters

The indirect sinus lift surgery is ideal for patients with moderate bone loss who want fewer surgical steps. The direct sinus lift is preferred in cases with very low sinus floor height. Both allow for successful implant placement where it wasn’t possible before.

For more information, visit: https://dental-clinic-delhi.com/sinus-lift-surgery/

About Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center

Founded in 1973, Dr. Garg’s Multispeciality Dental Center in New Delhi is a trusted name in implantology, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, and advanced surgical procedures. With decades of experience, in-house diagnostics, and a global patient base, the clinic specializes in personalized, long-lasting dental care backed by ethical practice and clinical skill.