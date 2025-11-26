Home Healthcare Market Accelerates as Demand for Remote Care Expands

The global home healthcare market size was estimated at USD 416.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 747.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.21% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by increasing demand for cost-effective care solutions aimed at reducing rising healthcare expenditures, along with the strengthening adoption of virtual and remote care services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global home healthcare market with a revenue share of over 42.47% in 2024.

The U.S. accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By component, the service segment led the market with an 84.1% share in 2024.

Based on indication, the neurological & mental disorder segment held the largest share at 16.75% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 416.4 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 747.70 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.21%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Increasing treatment costs remain a major challenge for governments and healthcare systems worldwide, prompting a shift toward more affordable care models. Home healthcare offers a cost-efficient alternative to expensive hospital stays. For example, The Commonwealth Fund reported that “hospital at home” programs deliver acute care at home with fewer complications and over 30% cost reduction, making home-based care a highly impactful market driver.

Order a free sample PDF of the Home Healthcare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Home Healthcare Company Insights

The market is highly fragmented due to the presence of numerous multinational and regional players. Consolidation efforts and strategic expansion activities by major companies continue to intensify competition. Companies focus heavily on enhancing their product portfolios with technologically advanced and innovative solutions to meet evolving patient needs.

Leading service providers include Kindred Healthcare, Inc., Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Extendicare, Inc., Almost Family, Inc., among others. Key suppliers include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott, Sunrise Medical, 3M Healthcare, Baxter International Inc., and several others.

Kindred Healthcare, Inc. (Knight Health Holdings, LLC) operates across 2,700 locations in 46 states, offering services such as transitional care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation, nursing centers, subacute units, home health, hospice, and nonmedical home care.

Braun Melsungen AG delivers advanced healthcare solutions for emergency care, anesthesia, surgical products, extracorporeal treatments, and intensive care, serving hospitals and private clinics worldwide.

Emerging players include Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC), Addus Homecare, Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd, as well as growing suppliers like GF Health Products, Inc., Vygon, Teleflex, Inc., and others.

Vygon is known for manufacturing innovative single-use medical devices across critical care, cardiovascular surgery, anesthesia, and emergency segments.

Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC) provides assisted living, memory care, Alzheimer’s care, independent living, and rehabilitative services.

Key Home Healthcare Companies

Suppliers

Braun Melsungen AG

Abbott

Sunrise Medical

3M Healthcare

Baxter International Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Cardinal Health Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Air Liquide

Amedisys, Inc.

NxStage Medical, Inc. (Fresenius Medical Care)

Arkray, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

GE Healthcare

Medline Industries, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Linde Healthcare

Acelity (3M)

Vygon

Teleflex, Inc.

Moog Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd.

Fresenius Kabi AG

GF Health Products, Inc.

Service Providers

Kindred Healthcare, Inc.

National HealthCare Corporation

Chubb Fire & Security Pty Ltd

Gentiva Health Services, Inc.

Medco Home Healthcare, Inc.

Addus Homecare

Brookdale Senior Living Solutions

Sunrise Carlisle, LP (Sunrise Senior Living, LLC)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

Extendicare, Inc.

SONIDA SENIOR LIVING (Capital Senior Living Corporation)

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc.

Home Instead, Inc.

Senior Care Centers of America

Atria Senior Living, Inc.

Conclusion

The home healthcare market is expanding rapidly as global healthcare systems shift toward cost-efficient, patient-centric care models. Increasing treatment costs, the rise of chronic illnesses, and the need for convenient medical services at home continue to drive market adoption. With strong demand for remote care, digital health technologies, and home-based medical services, the industry is expected to witness sustained growth through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.