Construction Robots Market by Bricklaying, Residential & Regional Trends

The global construction robots market size was estimated at USD 1.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by multiple factors, including the need to reduce labor costs, enhance worker safety through robotic automation, and support rapid urbanization and industrialization. As construction firms increasingly adopt automation and allocate greater budgets toward modernizing operations, global demand for construction robots continues to accelerate.

Technological advancements in AI and robotics are playing a pivotal role in transforming the construction robotics landscape. AI-powered systems are enabling robots to perform complex tasks with higher precision, real-time adaptability, and improved autonomy. These capabilities enhance efficiencies in material handling, precision assembly, site surveying, and on-site problem-solving. As errors are minimized and project timelines are shortened, robotics adoption is helping address long-standing industry challenges such as labor shortages, safety risks, and productivity constraints—ultimately reshaping traditional construction workflows.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with the largest revenue share of 33.0% in 2024.

China held a substantial share within the Asia Pacific region in 2024.

By function, the material handling segment led with a 32.7% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the industrial segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

By type, robotic arms dominated the market with the highest revenue contribution in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.4 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.66 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 18%

Largest Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the construction robots market include Construction Robotics, ABB, Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc., Brokk Global, and others. To maintain a competitive edge, companies are focusing on integrating advanced technologies into their solutions while pursuing strategic initiatives such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches.

ABB is a global leader in industrial automation and robotics, delivering advanced robotic technologies that enhance construction efficiency, safety, and precision. The company supports automation across infrastructure, commercial construction, and smart building applications.

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc. develops innovative solutions for automating construction tasks. Its flagship product, Tybot, automates rebar tying, significantly improving productivity, safety, and cost efficiency on job sites. The company plays an influential role in advancing automation adoption across the global construction industry.

Prominent Companies

Construction Robotics

ABB

Advanced Construction Robotics, Inc.

Brokk Global

Ekso Bionics

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

MX3D

Husqvarna Group

FBR Ltd

Conjet

Conclusion

The global construction robots market is set to experience strong growth as the industry increasingly turns to automation to overcome labor shortages, enhance safety, and improve operational efficiency. Advancements in AI, robotics, and autonomous systems are accelerating adoption by enabling robots to perform complex, high-precision tasks across diverse construction environments. With Asia Pacific leading market demand and continued investment from major industry players, construction robotics is transitioning from a niche innovation to a mainstream productivity tool. As urbanization intensifies and infrastructure development expands worldwide, construction robots will play an essential role in modernizing workflows, reducing project timelines, and supporting the long-term digital transformation of the construction sector.