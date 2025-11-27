Insulpro CC: South Africa’s Leading One-Stop Insulation Solutions Provider

CAPE TOWN, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ — Insulpro CC, which provides complete solutions for all temperature ranges and applications, keeps reaffirming its position as South Africa’s top insulation product supplier. Insulpro CC, which has offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, has established itself as the preferred partner for thermal and acoustic insulation in commercial, residential, and industrial projects.

Insulpro doesn’t mind extremely high or low temperatures. The business offers a wide range of insulation products, such as soundproofing materials, duct insulation, pipe insulation, polystyrene insulation products, chilled and hot insulation, and fire-stopping solutions. Their knowledge guarantees that the most long-lasting and efficient insulation options catered to South African conditions are used in every project.

Specialised Insulation Solutions

Water storage vessels, calorifiers, ceiling insulation, drywall partition cavity insulation, boiler insulation, HVAC air conditioning insulation for ducting and chilled water pipework, steam pipe insulation, generator exhausts, and acoustic insulation are just a few of the many applications in which Insulpro CC specialises. By providing such a wide range of solutions, Insulpro guarantees that customers can find the ideal product for any need.

Compliance & Quality Assurance

Insulpro CC sources all of its products to satisfy the exacting standards set by top consulting engineers. Offering the full line of fibreglass and mineral wool insulation, the company is an official distributor of Saint-Gobain ISOVER. This includes ceramic fibre and boards, ductwrap, sonic liners, pipe sections with different vapour barrier finishes, rock mineral wool slabs, batts, and rolls for fireproofing or sound attenuation.

Innovative Products for Modern Insulation Needs

Insulpro CC consistently introduces new and innovative products to meet evolving industry demands. Notable offerings include:

SISASCRIM FOIL : A heavy-duty roof insulation specifically designed for industrial building roofing systems. Its four-layer, 251 gsm composition provides excellent temperature regulation, dust and waterproofing, and long-term durability without delamination.

UV PROTECT MASTIC: A high-performance UV barrier system designed to protect elastomeric and polyethylene insulation from weathering, offering exceptional waterproofing, flexibility, adhesion, and UV resistance.

Other noteworthy options include high-density pipe supports with factory-applied vapour barriers, which preserve insulation integrity while lowering condensation risks, and Soundlite ceiling tiles, which offer office spaces both thermal and acoustic advantages. The wide range of products is further enhanced by K-Flex rubber insulation for copper pipes and flexible hosing.

Comprehensive Range of Allied Products

Vapour barriers, insulation adhesives, mastic, tapes, ceramic rope, and insulation kits for vessels and fittings are among the finishing and related products that Insulpro CC also provides. Their products guarantee that all facets of insulation protection are covered, from environmental resistance to physical protection. To learn more about Insulpro, please visit their website at https://www.insulpro.co.za/

About Us

As South Africa’s one-stop insulation solutions shop, Insulpro CC is committed to providing innovative, high-quality insulation materials and services for every application. Their expertise, product range, and dedication to compliance make them the preferred choice for engineers, architects, and contractors across the country.