Immersion Cooling Market Sees Rising Adoption in High-Density Data Centers

The global immersion cooling market size was estimated at USD 286.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1,006.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid development of data centers worldwide, driven by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools across diverse industries, remains a key factor supporting market growth. As these facilities typically operate with high energy loads, immersion cooling solutions have become essential for optimizing energy efficiency and maintaining operational performance.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a leading global revenue share of 35.4% in 2024.

The U.S. held the dominant revenue share within the region in 2024.

By product, the single-phase immersion cooling segment led the global market with a 70.6% revenue share in 2024.

By application, the high-performance computing (HPC) segment accounted for the largest share in 2024.

By cooling liquid, the mineral oil segment dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 286.8 Million

2030 Market Size: USD 1,006.6 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 23.6%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Immersion cooling systems offer up to 50% lower energy consumption compared to traditional air-cooling methods, significantly driving their adoption. With governments worldwide introducing energy-efficiency regulations targeting data centers, operators are increasingly investing in advanced cooling technologies to improve sustainability and reduce operational expenditure.

Traditionally used for cooling power distribution components such as transformers, immersion cooling has now expanded into areas fueled by the development of next-generation data centers and the growing adoption of big data, 5G, AI, cloud computing, and IoT. The rising demand for computational power—driven by cloud services, edge computing, and AI workloads—has intensified focus on improving heat management and processing efficiency.

Key Immersion Cooling Company Insights

Leading players in the global immersion cooling market include DUG Technology, Submer, and Midas Immersion Cooling, among others.

Submer, headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, specializes in immersion cooling for data centers and IT infrastructure. It offers solutions such as the SmartPod for modular data centers and the MicroPod for edge computing. In March 2022, the company launched a gigafactory in Houston, Texas, enabling annual production capacity of up to one gigawatt.

Midas Immersion Cooling, based in Texas, provides solutions for data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations. Its Midas XCI Immersion Cooling system claims to reduce total power consumption by over 40%, cut capital expenditure by 50%, and save 60% of space compared to conventional air cooling. Its product portfolio includes the 12U Midas XCI Mini Tank, 50U Midas XCI Tank, Midas ASICE 2.0 Tank, and Midas XCI Containerized Data Center.

Key Immersion Cooling Companies

Fujitsu

DUG Technology

Green Revolution Cooling, Inc.

Submer

LiquidStack Holding B.V.

Midas Immersion Cooling

Aecorsis BV

DCX POLSKA SP. Z O.O.

LiquidCool Solutions

STULZ GMBH

Conclusion

The immersion cooling market is experiencing significant momentum as data centers transition toward high-density computing environments powered by AI, cloud, 5G, and edge technologies. With rising energy consumption and stricter global regulations, immersion cooling has emerged as a superior solution for cost efficiency, sustainable operations, and improved thermal performance. Backed by strong investments, technological innovations, and rapid adoption across regions, the market is poised for substantial growth through 2030.

