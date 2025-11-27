Immunoassay Market Expands with Advances in Automated Diagnostic Systems

The global immunoassay market size was valued at USD 26.83 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 35.10 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.59% from 2025 to 2030. Immunoassays play a pivotal role in advancing personalized medicine by identifying biomarkers that help predict a patient’s response to specific therapies, thereby enabling more precise and effective treatment strategies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market with a 47.43% revenue share in 2024.

Asia Pacific is projected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period.

By product, kits and reagents accounted for 66.10% of the market in 2024.

In terms of application, infectious diseases held a 66.10% share in 2024 and are set to grow at a CAGR of 5.43% through 2030.

Enzyme immunoassays led the technology segment with a 63.90% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 26.83 Billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 35.10 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 4.59%

North America: Largest regional market (2024)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The rising prevalence of chronic conditions such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and autoimmune disorders has significantly increased the demand for personalized therapies. Immunoassays enable clinicians to select the most effective treatment options while minimizing adverse effects, thus improving patient outcomes. The continued shift away from conventional treatment approaches toward precision medicine remains a key driver of market expansion.

Rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies—including lateral flow assays, ELISA, and radioimmunoassays—have enhanced diagnostic accuracy and biomarker detection capabilities. These innovations support faster and more reliable identification of infectious agents, genetic markers, hormones, toxins, and cancer biomarkers. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) is improving data interpretation and clinical decision-making, further stimulating market growth.

The growing adoption of point-of-care testing (POCT) is also fueling demand, driven by the need for rapid testing in emergency settings, outpatient clinics, and even home environments. The rise of digital health and telemedicine is further accelerating the use of connected immunoassay devices and cloud-integrated diagnostic platforms for improved patient management.

Key Immunoassay Company Insights

Industry leaders—including Abbott, Siemens Healthineers, Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter), bioMérieux SA, Quidel Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.—are actively strengthening their market presence through product innovation, strategic collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These players continue to enhance their portfolios to meet rising diagnostic demands worldwide.

Leading Immunoassay Companies

Abbott

Siemens Healthineers

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter)

bioMérieux SA

Quidel Corporation

Sysmex Corporation

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Conclusion

The immunoassay market is set for steady growth as healthcare systems increasingly embrace precision medicine, advanced diagnostic technologies, and digital health integration. Rising chronic disease incidence, demand for rapid testing, and continuous product innovation by major players further reinforce the market’s expansion trajectory.

