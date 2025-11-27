Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2033: Green Chemistry Meets Regulations

The global industrial water treatment chemicals market was valued at USD 17,486.9 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 27,941.2 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by rapid industrial expansion, rising global water scarcity, and increasingly stringent environmental regulations.

Industries such as power generation, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and microelectronics rely heavily on advanced chemical formulations to maintain operational efficiency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. Demand is also supported by the growing need for high-quality process water, increased adoption of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems, and government-enforced guidelines on effluent treatment and water reuse across both developed and emerging economies. Furthermore, technological advancements in smart chemical dosing, automation, and digital water monitoring are improving treatment precision and strengthening the long-term relevance of chemical-based water management solutions.

Rapid urbanization, economic expansion, and intensified industrial activity continue to heighten global freshwater demand. To meet these needs, industries utilize various treatment processes—primarily boiler treatment, cooling treatment, wastewater effluent treatment, and purification. Climate change, evolving land-use patterns, and population growth further emphasize the requirement for reliable and efficient water treatment. Freshwater is widely used for irrigation, industrial cooling, municipal needs, aquaculture, and livestock, reinforcing the necessity of effective water treatment chemicals.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a 38.7% revenue share in 2024.

China held a major share of the regional APAC market in 2024.

By application, cooling & boilers accounted for 47.5% of global revenue in 2024, making it the leading segment.

By end-use, food & beverages led the market with a 19.3% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17,486.9 Million

USD 17,486.9 Million 2033 Projected Market Size: USD 27,941.2 Million

USD 27,941.2 Million CAGR (2025–2033): 5.5%

5.5% Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific Fastest Growing Region: Middle East & Africa

Key Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Company Insights

Major players in the market include Evonik and Kao Corporation.

Evonik, headquartered in Essen, Germany, is a leading global chemical manufacturer with deep expertise in amine and surface chemistry. The company delivers a comprehensive portfolio of primary, secondary, and tertiary amines used across industrial and specialty applications. Evonik’s solutions offer essential functionalities such as emulsification, hydrophobicity, anti-static performance, corrosion inhibition, and surface activity, supporting industries such as agriculture, personal and home care, oil & gas, textiles, and water treatment. Supported by integrated production, global manufacturing facilities, and strong R&D capabilities, Evonik continues to lead advancements in sustainable and eco-friendly fatty amine technologies.

Emerging participants such as KLK OLEO and Indo Amines Limited are strengthening their presence within the market.

KLK OLEO, based in Malaysia, is expanding rapidly across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. Traditionally known for oleochemicals, the company is increasingly integrating advanced fatty amine technologies to meet the rising demand for high-performance, biodegradable, and sustainable surfactants. KLK OLEO supports applications in personal care, home care, agriculture, oilfield chemicals, and water treatment. With a focus on renewable feedstocks, green chemistry, and tailored formulations, the company is positioning itself as a reliable, sustainability-driven supplier in the global industrial water treatment chemicals sector.

Key Industrial Water Treatment Chemicals Companies

Italmatch Chemicals

Dow

Cortec Corporation

Buckman

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Solvay

Solenis

Kemira

SNF Group

SUEZ

Ecolab Inc.

BASF

Clariant

Conclusion

The industrial water treatment chemicals market is set for steady growth as industries worldwide face mounting pressures related to water scarcity, regulatory compliance, and sustainability. The rising need for high-quality process water and effective wastewater management continues to drive chemical consumption across manufacturing and utility sectors. Technological innovations—particularly in smart dosing, automation, and environmentally friendly formulations—are strengthening the performance and value of chemical-based solutions. With Asia Pacific leading the market and the Middle East & Africa emerging as high-growth regions, the industry is well-positioned for long-term expansion through 2033.