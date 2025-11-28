BD Living Launches Custom Design & Build Bathroom Renovation Service for Perth Homes

Perth, Western Australia – 27th November 2025 — BD Living Pty Ltd, a trusted local construction company, has launched its new Custom Design & Build Bathroom Renovation Service for homeowners in Perth and nearby suburbs. This service was created to meet the growing demand for modern, practical, and stylish bathroom upgrades in Western Australia.

A Fully Tailored Bathroom Renovation Experience

BD Living’s new service gives homeowners a complete, personalised renovation experience. The team combines smart design, strong materials, and skilled craftsmanship to build bathrooms that look great, work well, and last for many years.

Using advanced 3D design tools like Archicad, BD Living allows clients to see their new bathroom before work begins. This helps homeowners choose their layouts, colours, finishes, and fittings with confidence.

Premium Materials, Luxury Finishes, and High-Quality Work

The service includes:

Custom cabinets and stone benchtops

Modern vanities and designer tiles

High-quality tapware and fixtures

Energy-efficient lighting

Waterproofing that follows WA standards

Durable materials suited to Perth weather

All work is completed by licensed builders and trained tradespeople to ensure safety, strength, and long-lasting results.

Solving the Common Bathroom Problems in Perth Homes

Many Perth homes have old bathrooms with poor layouts, little storage, or outdated features. BD Living’s new service helps solve issues such as:

Limited space

Poor ventilation and lighting

Old or worn-out fixtures

Unsafe or hard-to-use layouts

This service is ideal for:

Families needing more practical space

Owners of older homes

People wanting a luxury upgrade

Clients needing accessible or easy-to-reach bathroom features

Homeowners wanting to add value to their property

Quote From BD Living

“Our team is proud to offer a service that focuses on quality, comfort, and the needs of each homeowner,” said the Founder of BD Living Pty Ltd. “People in Perth want bathrooms that are modern, efficient, and personal to their lifestyle. This new service helps us bring their ideas to life with care and accuracy.”

A Simple and Well-Managed Renovation Process

BD Living follows a clear step-by-step process:

Consultation and home assessment Design and 3D planning Clear project quote and timeline Demolition, construction, and installation Final checks, cleaning, and handover

This managed approach ensures smooth communication, shorter timelines, and less stress for homeowners.

Now Available Across Perth

The service is available in Perth CBD and nearby suburbs, including Subiaco, Cottesloe, Scarborough, Joondalup, Leederville, Morley, South Perth, Victoria Park, Osborne Park, and other areas within a 10-mile radius.

For more information about BD Living Pty Ltd visit https://www.bdliving.com.au/services/residential-services/renovations/bathroom-renovations/

About BD Living Pty Ltd

BD Living Pty Ltd is a construction company based in Perth. They specialise in custom homes, home extensions, luxury builds, home additions, and full renovations. Known for quality work and transparent service, BD Living creates homes and spaces designed to meet Western Australia’s building standards and client needs.

Contact Information

Phone

0405 837 933

Email

admin@bdliving.com.au

GMB

https://maps.app.goo.gl/63VnbPNHuLkMpMP27