Aerosol Market expands with rising demand in personal care products

The global aerosol market size was estimated at USD 83.29 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 131.93 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2024 to 2030. Growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for a wide range of consumer and industrial products, including deodorants, hair sprays, hair mousse, dry shampoos, insecticides, air fresheners, cleaning sprays, lubricants, and medical sprays.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe emerged as the largest regional market in 2023, accounting for 36.2% revenue share.

The UK aerosol market is expected to grow steadily over the coming years.

By material, the aluminum segment led the market with a 60.8% revenue share in 2023.

By application, personal care dominated the market with the highest revenue contribution in 2023.

By type, the standard aerosol segment held the leading share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 83.29 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 131.93 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 6.9%

Europe: Largest regional market (2023)

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The market is rising rapidly due to expanding personal care and household product usage. Aerosols are widely used in hair sprays, deodorants, insecticides, shaving gels, fabric care products, air fresheners, furniture polish, oven cleaners, and leather care formulations. Beyond household and personal care, aerosols find significant application in automotive, paints and varnishes, industrial, pharmaceutical, veterinary, and food sectors.

The introduction of innovative product formats and gender-specific formulations is driving demand across the personal care industry. Increasing use of aerosol propellants in hair styling products and deodorants continues to support market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the Aerosol Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Aerosol Company Developments

March 2024: Procter & Gamble patented an aerosol package design using adsorbent materials as propellants, featuring Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOF) with CO₂ for stable pressure maintenance.

September 2023: Beiersdorf introduced deodorant cans with 50% recycled aluminum, reducing CO₂ emissions by around 58%, equivalent to 30 tons annually.

October 2023: Colep Packaging and Envases Group formed a joint venture to build an aerosol packaging plant in Mexico with three aluminum aerosol lines, serving Mexico and Central America.

Key Aerosol Companies

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

C. Johnson & Son, Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

Colep Consumer Products

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Beiersdorf AG

Estée Lauder Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

Honeywell International Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser

Conclusion

The aerosol market is set for steady expansion, fueled by rising demand in personal care, household, and industrial applications. Product innovation, sustainability initiatives, and growing consumption across emerging economies are shaping the industry’s future. While regulatory pressures regarding VOC emissions may pose challenges, advancements in eco-friendly propellants and lightweight packaging are expected to unlock new opportunities. Overall, the market is poised for healthy growth through 2030, supported by strong consumer trends and evolving product technologies.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.