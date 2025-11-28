Aluminum Extrusion Market expands with rising construction demand

The global aluminum extrusion market size was estimated at USD 91.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 146.82 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2030. Growing adoption of aluminum in the automotive and transportation sectors—spanning both internal combustion engine vehicles and Electric Vehicles (EVs)—is significantly driving market expansion due to its lightweight, high-strength, and energy-efficient characteristics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 71.0%, supported by strong industrialization and robust manufacturing output.

By product, the shapes segment held the largest share at 79.0% in 2024, driven by its versatile application across automotive, architectural, and industrial uses.

By application, building & construction remained the leading segment, accounting for over 60.0% of global revenue in 2024, owing to the rising demand for durable, lightweight, and corrosion-resistant materials.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 91.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 146.82 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.4%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Auto manufacturers continue to face increasing regulatory pressure to reduce the environmental impact of vehicles. Agencies including the NHTSA, CARB, and the U.S. EPA are enforcing stricter greenhouse gas (GHG) emission standards. For example, NHTSA emission regulations reflect a 1.5% increase in stringency from 2021 to 2026, which is expected to bolster demand for aluminum components that support lightweight vehicle designs.

In the U.S., a major producer and consumer of aluminum extrusion, economic fluctuations have impacted industries such as aerospace, defense, automotive, and construction, leading to reduced demand for extruded products. The U.S. construction industry experienced a downturn in 2022, but demand started recovering in 2023 due to the rollout of major infrastructure projects such as the Gordie Howe International Bridge, the Hudson Tunnel Project, and the JFK Airport Expansion. These developments have reopened the flow of material demand, including aluminum extrusions, due to their low cost, lightweight benefits, and performance advantages in automotive and aerospace applications.

Key Aluminum Extrusion Company Insights

Leading companies in the aluminum extrusion market include Arconic Corp., Hindalco Industries Ltd., and Norsk Hydro ASA.

Hindalco Industries Ltd has expanded its presence globally through investments, partnerships, and an increased number of production facilities, achieving economies of scale in mass production of aluminum extrusions.

Norsk Hydro ASA, a key global leader, has pursued multiple acquisitions to broaden its market footprint and maintain a competitive edge.

Emerging players such as Balexo Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Company and QALEX are bringing new competition to the market.

QALEX is particularly expanding through acquisitions, including the recent takeover of Abdul Noor Ahmed Extrusion Factory, enhancing its national footprint and production strength.

Key Aluminum Extrusion Companies

Alupco

Arconic Corp.

Bahrain Aluminum Extrusion Company

Constellium N.V.

Gulf Extrusions Co. LLC

Hindalco Industries Ltd.

Kaiser Aluminum

Norsk Hydro ASA

QALEX

Conclusion

The aluminum extrusion market is poised for substantial growth through 2030, backed by strong demand from automotive, construction, aerospace, and industrial applications. Increasing regulatory pressure for lightweight and fuel-efficient automotive components, coupled with rising construction activities and major infrastructure investments, continue to drive market expansion. Asia Pacific remains the dominant region, while global players strengthen their market presence through acquisitions, technological advancements, and capacity expansion.

