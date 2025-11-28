Anti-drone Market expands with rising drone threat mitigation

The global anti-drone market size was estimated at USD 2.45 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of advanced unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies and rising concerns regarding security threats from unauthorized drone operations. As drone usage continues to expand across both commercial and recreational sectors, the need for effective countermeasures has become more critical than ever.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest revenue share of over 42% in 2024.

The U.S. anti-drone market remained dominant in 2024.

Based on component, the hardware segment captured over 68% of the market in 2024.

By range, the less than 5 km segment led the market in 2024.

Based on technology, anti-drone radar systems dominated the landscape in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.45 Billion

2030 Expected Market Size: USD 10.58 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 27.2%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Growing drone proliferation in sensitive environments such as defense bases, airports, borders, and large public gatherings has triggered substantial investments in anti-drone technologies. Governments, defense organizations, and private entities alike are adopting counter-UAV systems to mitigate risks such as surveillance, smuggling, and potential terror threats.

Advanced capabilities including AI-driven detection platforms, machine learning–based threat analysis, and multi-sensor fusion systems are contributing significantly to market expansion. These improvements have strengthened anti-drone detection, tracking, and neutralization accuracy. Modern solutions such as jamming tools, directed-energy weapons, and net-based interception systems enable precise mitigation without collateral impact.

Key Company Insights

Major players include Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, and Raytheon Company, each contributing significantly to anti-drone innovation and deployment.

Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global leader in aerospace and defense, recognized for advanced aircraft, missile defense systems, and integrated security technologies. The company continues to expand its portfolio to address emerging drone-related threats.

Thales Group operates across aerospace, defense, transportation, and digital security, focusing on advanced radar, cybersecurity, air traffic management, and critical infrastructure protection technologies. Its anti-drone systems leverage deep expertise in radar and surveillance.

Emerging players such as Blighter Surveillance Systems, Dedrone, and DeTect, Inc. are also making significant contributions.

Blighter Surveillance Systems offers advanced electronic-scanning radar solutions capable of detecting and tracking drones across diverse terrain.

Dedrone specializes in AI-powered airspace security platforms integrating RF sensors, cameras, and analytics to provide scalable drone intrusion mitigation.

Key Anti-drone Companies

Advanced Radar Technologies S.A.

Airbus SE

Blighter Surveillance Systems

Dedrone

DeTect, Inc.

Droneshield LLC

Enterprise Control Systems

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Orelia

Prime Consulting and Technologies

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

Selex ES Inc.

Thales Group

The Boeing Company

Conclusion

The anti-drone market is set to experience robust growth as the threat landscape evolves and the use of UAVs expands across commercial, defense, and civilian sectors. Continuous technological advancements, rising security concerns, and increasing government investments are driving the adoption of sophisticated counter-UAV systems worldwide. As AI-enhanced detection, multi-layered defense mechanisms, and advanced neutralization technologies continue to mature, the market will progressively transform into a critical component of global security infrastructure.

