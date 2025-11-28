Structural Heart Devices Market Forecast: What’s Next for 2026?

The global structural heart devices market was valued at USD 16.13 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 50.99 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2033. The increasing prevalence of valvular heart diseases remains a major factor driving market growth.

According to an article published by Oxford Academic in January 2025, the global age-standardized prevalence of cardiovascular disease is estimated at 7,179 cases per 100,000 individuals, underscoring the significant and ongoing burden of cardiac conditions. As cardiovascular cases rise, so does the need for timely and effective interventions. Structural heart devices play a crucial role in the management of both valvular and congenital heart disorders. With growing emphasis on early detection and personalized treatment, technologies such as transcatheter valve systems and septal closure devices are improving patient outcomes while reducing reliance on invasive surgical procedures.

In the U.S., the rise in cardiovascular diseases—including arrhythmias, heart failure, and other structural heart conditions—is driven by lifestyle factors such as physical inactivity, which contributes to obesity and related health issues. The American Heart Association reported in January 2024 that 931,578 deaths were linked to cardiovascular disease in the U.S., representing nearly 3,000 more deaths than the previous year. The age-adjusted death rate increased 4.0% to 233.3 per 100,000 people. This escalating burden highlights the need for advanced treatment solutions, including left atrial appendage closure devices and transcatheter heart valves, to support high-risk patients and reduce mortality.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 52.5% of global revenue in 2024, led by rising CVD cases, increased incidence of heart valve diseases, enhanced government support, and awareness campaigns. According to an American Heart Association report published in October 2024, the CDC awarded USD 8.4 million in grants to the Association to launch nationwide educational campaigns on heart valve disease. These initiatives—stemming from the bipartisan CAROL Act passed in December 2022—aim to educate patients, clinicians, and high-risk groups such as women.

By type, the TAVR (Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement) segment dominated the market with a 53.4% revenue share in 2024. Rising cardiovascular disease prevalence, increased government initiatives, and advancements in minimally invasive technologies are contributing to its growth. In December 2024, Sahajanand Medical Technologies (SMT) launched its Hydra TAVR system in Mexico as part of its strategy to improve access to advanced transcatheter therapies for severe aortic stenosis and expand its global presence.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 16.13 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 50.99 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 13.5%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Industry participants are increasingly focused on strategies such as product portfolio expansion, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and global footprint enhancement to strengthen their competitive position. These efforts aim to accelerate technological innovation and broaden access to advanced structural heart therapies worldwide.

Key Players

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

ST. JUDE MEDICAL

Biomerics

Comed BV

LivaNova PLC

JenaValve Technology, Inc.

CardioKinetix

Conclusion

The structural heart devices market is poised for robust growth as cardiovascular and valvular diseases continue to rise globally. Increasing emphasis on early intervention, coupled with advancements in minimally invasive technologies such as TAVR and septal closure devices, is reshaping treatment standards. North America currently leads the market due to strong clinical support, government initiatives, and a high disease burden, while Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region. As healthcare systems seek to reduce mortality and improve quality of life for high-risk cardiac patients, the adoption of innovative structural heart devices is expected to accelerate significantly through 2033.