Cycling Helmets Market 2025-2030: Global Size, Share & Segment Forecasts

The global cycling helmets market was valued at USD 832.5 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 1.02 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2025 to 2030. Rising interest in cycling for fitness, recreation, and sustainable transportation is significantly driving helmet demand. Urban centers, in particular, are encouraging cycling to alleviate traffic congestion and reduce emissions, further boosting market growth.

Increasing safety awareness remains a key market driver. Governments and cycling associations worldwide continue to promote helmet use, with many regions implementing mandatory helmet regulations. Innovation is also shaping consumer preferences: advanced technologies such as MIPS (Multi-directional Impact Protection System)—designed to reduce rotational forces during impact—are gaining adoption, while lightweight, well-ventilated helmet designs are becoming increasingly popular among enthusiasts and commuters.

Sustainability trends are influencing purchasing decisions as well. Eco-friendly helmets made from recycled or biodegradable materials are gaining traction as consumers become more environmentally conscious. Additionally, personalization is emerging as a strong trend, fueled by 3D scanning and 3D printing technologies that enable custom-fit helmets with tailored designs, improved comfort, and enhanced protection.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global cycling helmets market in 2024 with a 41.45% revenue share.

By category, conventional helmets led the market with a 70.87% share in 2024.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.9% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 832.5 Million

2030 Forecast: USD 1.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.6%

Largest Regional Market: North America

Competitive Landscape

The cycling helmets market includes a mix of startups, specialty brands, and global manufacturers, all adopting diverse strategies to strengthen their competitive positioning. Companies are expanding their product lines to cater to a wider range of riders, including offerings tailored to specific cycling activities, ages, and body types. Many brands are also adopting advanced materials and technologies to enhance comfort, aerodynamics, and safety performance.

Sustainability has become a central focus, with several manufacturers integrating eco-friendly materials, recyclable components, and ethical manufacturing practices to appeal to environmentally conscious consumers.

Prominent Companies

Vista Outdoor Operations LLC

Dorel Sports

KASK S.p.A.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Uvex Sports

Orbea

Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc.

MET-Helmets

SCOTT Sports SA

Limar Srl

Conclusion

The cycling helmets market is poised for steady growth as cycling participation rises globally, fueled by health, environmental, and urban mobility trends. Innovations in helmet safety technologies, sustainability-focused materials, and personalized fit solutions are expected to further accelerate market adoption through 2030.