Proteomics Market 2030: Top-Down Approaches Bridging Genotype And Phenotype

The global proteomics market was valued at USD 27.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 58.16 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is fueled by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising demand for rapid and advanced diagnostic tools, and the expanding adoption of personalized medicine.

Technological progress in protein analysis continues to support industry expansion. With chronic and infectious diseases on the rise, the need for proteomics-based research and diagnostics is growing. The WHO projects more than 35 million new cancer cases by 2050, marking a 77% increase from the estimated 20 million cases in 2022, which further emphasizes the importance of advanced disease research.

Recent studies underscore the growing relevance of proteomics. For example, research published in Nature Communications in July 2024 utilized a proteomics-driven method to identify effectors secreted by Rickettsia spp., offering insights into host-pathogen interactions. Similarly, a study featured in Nature Medicine in August 2024 introduced a plasma-protein-based proteomic aging clock designed to measure biological age and predict risks related to age-associated diseases, multimorbidity, and mortality. Emerging innovations such as top-down proteomics are also enhancing understanding of proteoforms, bridging the gap between genotypic and phenotypic variations, and advancing precision medicine.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global market, accounting for 45.75% of revenue in 2024.

The U.S. proteomics market is projected to witness notable growth over the forecast period.

By technology, spectrometry held the largest share at 31.88% in 2024.

By application, drug discovery accounted for the highest share at 52.73% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 27.8 Billion

USD 27.8 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 58.16 Billion

USD 58.16 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 12.9%

12.9% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Proteomics Company Insights

Key market participants are adopting strategies such as geographic expansion, product development, and strategic partnerships to enhance their competitive positioning and broaden their customer base.

Leading Proteomics Companies:

Illumina, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Waters Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Standard BioTools Inc.

Conclusion

The global proteomics market is undergoing strong expansion driven by rising disease burdens, rapid advancements in diagnostic technologies, and the increasing shift toward precision and personalized medicine. Innovative research and emerging techniques—such as top-down proteomics and proteomic aging clocks—are further elevating the market’s importance in clinical and research applications. With North America leading in revenue and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the market is set for sustained acceleration through 2030, supported by active industry players and continuous technological progress.