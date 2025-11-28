Quantum Computing Market 2030: Accelerating Drug Discovery Molecule By Molecule

The global quantum computing market was valued at USD 1.42 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.24 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2025 to 2030. The quantum computing landscape is rapidly evolving, supported by a growing number of startups that are entering the industry and focusing on diverse elements of quantum technology, including hardware, software, and application development.

Both government bodies and private organizations are significantly increasing investments in quantum research and development to secure leadership in this pivotal emerging technology. Quantum computing remains at an early yet high-potential stage, distinguished by its use of qubits, which-unlike classical bits-can represent both 0 and 1 simultaneously. This characteristic enables quantum computers to process certain highly complex calculations much more efficiently than traditional systems.

The unique computational capabilities of quantum computing position it to transform several industries. One of the most prominent applications is in cryptography, where quantum systems can potentially solve mathematical problems that underpin today’s encryption methods. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry stands to benefit through improved drug discovery, as quantum computers can accelerate simulations of molecular structures and interactions, making the development of new medications more time- and cost-efficient.

Order a free sample PDF of the Quantum Computing Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the global market with a 33.84% share in 2024.

By offering, the system segment dominated with 63.91% share in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premises segment held the highest revenue share in 2024.

By application, the optimization segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By end user, the BFSI segment led the market with the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.42 Billion

USD 1.42 Billion 2030 Forecast: USD 4.24 Billion

USD 4.24 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 20.5%

20.5% Largest Market (2024): Europe

Key Quantum Computing Company Insights

Leading companies in the market are actively pursuing strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions to expand their customer base and strengthen their competitive positioning.

Accenture Plc. provides technology, consulting, and operational services, helping enterprises adopt next-generation capabilities. The company engages in research initiatives and collaborates with major brands such as Mondelēz International, Publicis Groupe, and Unilever to advance AI-powered and digital productivity solutions.

provides technology, consulting, and operational services, helping enterprises adopt next-generation capabilities. The company engages in research initiatives and collaborates with major brands such as Mondelēz International, Publicis Groupe, and Unilever to advance AI-powered and digital productivity solutions. IBM Corporation supports clients through infrastructure, software, and advanced research, including pioneering efforts in quantum computing. The company is committed to sustainability and explores innovations such as intelligent automation and personal digital employees. IBM Research continues to play a central role in shaping the future of quantum technologies.

Leading Quantum Computing Companies:

Accenture Plc.

D-WaveSystem Inc.

Google LLC

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Quantinuum Ltd.

Rigetti & Co, Inc.

Riverlane

Zapata Computing

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The quantum computing market is poised for strong growth as technological advancements, increased funding, and expanding industry participation drive innovation across hardware, software, and applications. With Europe leading in market share and a robust CAGR of 20.5% anticipated through 2030, the sector is set for transformative progress. Quantum computing’s ability to solve complex problems-especially in cryptography, optimization, and drug discovery-positions it as a breakthrough technology with wide-ranging implications. As major companies and emerging startups continue to invest heavily in development, the quantum computing industry is expected to accelerate rapidly, reshaping multiple sectors in the coming decade.