Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates Advocates for Injured Pedestrians as Leading Sidewalk Accident Lawyers in NYC

NEW YORK, NY, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates, one of New York City’s most respected personal injury law firms, is raising awareness about the importance of hiring a qualified sidewalk accident lawyer in NYC after a fall, trip, or injury on a defective walkway. With more than 35 years of legal experience and over $350 million recovered for injured clients, the firm has become a trusted advocate for pedestrians harmed by hazardous sidewalk conditions throughout the city’s five boroughs.

Sidewalk accidents are among the most common yet misunderstood types of personal injury cases in New York City. Cracked pavement, uneven slabs, ice accumulation, potholes, loose debris, and raised edges often cause serious injuries, and property owners can be held legally responsible. Identifying the correct party, however, is often more complicated than victims expect. Depending on the location, responsibility may fall on private property owners, commercial landlords, contractors, or even the City of New York itself.

“Sidewalk injury cases require detailed investigation and a deep understanding of New York’s liability laws,” said Joseph T. Mullen, Jr., founding attorney. “Our firm has spent decades fighting for pedestrians who were injured because someone failed to maintain a safe sidewalk. We know the law, we know the city, and we know how to win these cases.”

The firm handles a wide range of sidewalk-related injuries, including:

Slip and fall accidents caused by ice, snow, or moisture buildup

• Trip and fall accidents caused by broken, raised, or cracked concrete

• Construction-related hazards, such as loose debris or open trenches

• Collapsed or unstable sidewalk sections

• Sidewalk accidents leading to severe injuries, including fractures, spinal injuries, and traumatic brain injuries

With the city’s bustling foot traffic and aging infrastructure, sidewalk hazards pose a major risk to residents, commuters, senior citizens, and tourists alike. Many victims are unaware that they may be entitled to compensation for medical bills, lost wages, ongoing treatment, pain and suffering, and long-term disability. The attorneys at Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates guide clients through each step of the legal process, from documenting hazardous conditions to negotiating with insurance carriers and litigating in court when necessary.

The firm’s long-standing success stems from its client-first philosophy. Every case receives individualized attention, thorough investigation, and aggressive representation. Whether negotiating a settlement or preparing for trial, the firm’s attorneys rely on decades of legal experience, expert testimony, and strategic case presentation to secure maximum results.

As a recognized leader in New York personal injury law, Joseph T. Mullen, Jr. & Associates proudly serves clients throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, and Staten Island. Their proven track record and compassionate approach have made them a trusted choice for victims seeking justice after sidewalk accidents and other serious injuries.

