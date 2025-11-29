Illuma Electrical Powers Comfort in Shorncliffe with Expanded Air Conditioning Services

Sandgate, Australia, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Illuma Electrical expands its offering to provide air conditioning installation in Shorncliffe, complementing its trusted reputation for electrical repairs and maintenance throughout .

Illuma Electrical has expanded its residential services to include professional air conditioning installation in Shorncliffe, addressing rising demand for reliable, energy-efficient cooling solutions in Brisbane’s coastal suburbs. Known for their local expertise and dependable service, Illuma is now helping homeowners stay cool and compliant with new air conditioning offerings.

With Brisbane experiencing longer, hotter summers, proper cooling is more important than ever. But installing an air conditioner isn’t as simple as plugging it in. It requires an assessment of your current electrical system, load capacity, and safe connection points—especially in older or coastal homes.

“Installing air conditioning in homes along the coast presents a few unique challenges,” said a spokesperson from Illuma Electrical. “Humidity and salt air can affect external electrical fittings, so having a team that understands the local environment makes all the difference.”

Illuma now supplies and installs both split and ducted systems, providing a complete solution from product selection to post-install support. Each system is matched to the home’s size, usage needs, and existing infrastructure to ensure energy efficiency and optimal performance.

In addition to air con installs, the company continues to deliver high-quality electrical repairs & maintenance in Brisbane, a service that has earned Illuma a trusted name across North Brisbane. Their services include:

• Fault finding and testing

• Safety switch and surge protection installation

• PowerPoint upgrades and replacements

• Lighting installations and rewiring

• Preventative maintenance and compliance checks

By offering both electrical and air conditioning services, Illuma makes it easy for homeowners to have all their needs handled by one reliable, licensed provider. Whether it’s a single-room cooling unit or a full-system upgrade, the team ensures every job is completed to Australian safety standards.

Their commitment to local service, transparent pricing, and honest advice sets them apart in a competitive industry. With a team that shows up on time, communicates clearly, and cleans up after the job, it’s no wonder homeowners in Shorncliffe and beyond are turning to Illuma for long-term solutions.

About Illuma Electrical

Illuma Electrical is a Brisbane-based electrical service provider specialising in residential electrical work, air conditioning installations, and ongoing maintenance. With a strong presence in North Brisbane, including Sandgate and Shorncliffe, Illuma is committed to safe, efficient, and affordable service for Queensland homes.

Visit: www.illumaelectrical.com.