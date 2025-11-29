SharpEagle Launches Explosion-Proof Products for Hazardous Sites

LONDON, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — SharpEagle, a global leader in industrial safety and surveillance solutions, has announced the launch of its latest explosion-proof product line designed specifically for hazardous environments. The lineup includes an Explosion-Proof PTZ Controller, Explosion-Proof Junction Box, Explosion-Proof Monitor, and Armoured CAT6 Cable—each engineered to perform reliably in high-risk areas where flammable gases, vapors, or dust are present. Fully ATEX and IECEx certified, these products demonstrate SharpEagle’s commitment to enhancing industrial safety and delivering dependable monitoring systems for critical operations.

Explosion-Proof PTZ Controller

The new Explosion-Proof PTZ Controller is crafted from high-grade 304/316L stainless steel and built to operate safely in explosive atmospheres. Designed for precise camera management in oil refineries, chemical plants, and hazardous industrial zones, it features flameproof Exd IIB T6 Gb certification, RS-485 communication, support for multiple video inputs, and wide voltage compatibility. Its rugged IP66-rated structure ensures long-term performance in dust, moisture, and extreme temperatures.

Explosion-Proof Junction Box

SharpEagle’s Explosion-Proof Junction Box acts as a secure, corrosion-resistant hub for safe cable distribution. Built from 304 stainless steel and certified Exd IIB T6 Gb / Ex tD A21, the junction box is engineered to protect electrical connections in areas exposed to chemicals, humidity, and explosive gases. With eight cable outlets and IP68 protection, it provides robust connectivity support for explosion-proof cameras and industrial wiring needs.

Explosion-Proof Monitor

The Explosion-Proof Monitor is developed for real-time visual monitoring in hazardous industrial locations. Featuring a 19-inch LED display with 1280×1024 resolution, the monitor supports HDMI, VGA, CVBS, and YPbPr inputs. Its corrosion-resistant housing, wide temperature range (–30°C to +70°C), and ATEX/IECEx certification make it ideal for control rooms in oil and gas plants, petrochemical sites, and manufacturing facilities where conventional monitors cannot be used safely.

Armoured CAT6 Cable

To complete the ecosystem, SharpEagle introduces an industrial-grade Armoured CAT6 Cable designed for high-speed, interference-free data transmission in rugged environments. Its reinforced armouring provides resistance to impact, abrasion, rodents, and harsh installation conditions. The cable ensures stable connectivity for explosion-proof cameras, monitors, and communication systems across hazardous areas.

Industrial Applications & Impact

These new products cater to a range of high-risk sectors including oil & gas, mining, chemical processing, logistics, and industrial automation. The solutions support safe surveillance, reduce downtime, prevent ignition risks, and ensure compliance with global HSE and ATEX standards.

Quote from SharpEagle

“Safety in hazardous zones must be engineered into every component,” said a SharpEagle spokesperson. “Our new explosion-proof product line offers integrated, reliable solutions that protect people, assets, and operations in the toughest environments.”

The new explosion-proof series is now available across the UK, UAE, KSA, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Bahrain.

