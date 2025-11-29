Semiyard Truck Parking Expands Facilities Across Texas!

SACRAMENTO, CA, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Semiyard, a growing network of truck parking facilities, has announced the opening of its new yards in Texas. Specifically designed with the needs of truck drivers in mind, these new locations offer spacious, well-maintained parking at an affordable monthly rate.

We’ve opened five brand-new yards designed to keep your routes running smoothly. Park in Ferris at 800 Patrick Pike Rd for just $175/month or in Brookshire at 1688 FM 362 for only $150/month. If you’re near Austin or Creedmoor, book your spot at 11528 Old Lockhart Rd for $250/month or at 12307 FM1625 for $275/month, respectively. If you are heading to the western part of Texas, Midland drivers can now enjoy convenient parking at 4500 East County Road 130th for $180/month. Choose the perfect location for your route and enjoy stress-free parking.

With the space to accommodate more than 100 large trucks, including semi-trucks, trailers, bobtails, and box trucks, as well as storage for RVs, boats, and personal belongings, Semiyard ensures drivers have the flexibility and space they need. Drivers can enter at any time with 24/7 access, ensuring flexibility for varying schedules and routes. Although amenities vary by location, all our yards are well-equipped with the necessary facilities, including Jumpbox service for additional support, wide turning radii, clear signage, access to water and restrooms, well-lit areas, a gated and fenced perimeter, and more to enhance both driving and parking for truckers.

Booking a spot is quick and easy through the Semiyard Driver App. No paperwork is required; drivers can reserve spaces and manage payments online from an Android or iOS device. This digital-first experience makes parking arrangements easier and more efficient for everyone, whether they are managing a single truck or an entire fleet.

“Our focus at Semiyard is all about making parking simple, easily accessible, and stress-free,” said Jora Singh, CEO of Semiyard. “We know drivers are busy and on the move, so we’ve designed our yards to offer real convenience. With plenty of well-lit space, easy round-the-clock access, and effortless digital booking, we are committed to supporting the trucking and transport community in ways that really matter.”

The opening of the new yards in Texas marks another step across key trucking routes in the USA.

Spaces at the new yard are now available for booking! For drivers seeking easy-to-access parking in the Texas area, our latest locations provide a solution backed by service designed for the road ahead. Truck owners, fleets, and logistics professionals needing more information can visit www.semiyard.com and book a space instantly through the Semiyard Driver App. By combining digital accessibility with essential on-site amenities, we continue to offer parking solutions that cater to the daily needs of professional truck drivers.