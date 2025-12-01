Flexible Packaging Market Expands with Growing Food and Pharma Demand

The global flexible packaging market size was estimated at USD 270.96 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 373.34 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030. The market continues to grow due to rising consumption of flexible packaging solutions across the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, where these formats offer safety, convenience, and cost-effectiveness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific dominated the global landscape, accounting for around 43.0% of total revenue in 2023.
  • By material, the plastics segment held the largest share at 69.08% in 2023.
  • By product type, pouches emerged as the leading segment in 2023.
  • By application, the food sector accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 270.96 Billion
  • 2030 Market Size: USD 373.34 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 4.8%
  • Largest Regional Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Flexible packaging offers significant advantages such as reduced raw material usage, lightweight structure, diverse container options, and ease of disposal. These benefits continue to enhance its adoption across multiple industries. According to the Flexible Packaging Association, nearly 34.7 million tons of food produced annually is dumped in landfills, generating 27.0 million tons of carbon dioxide, further intensifying environmental concerns.

Extending food shelf life is therefore essential to minimizing waste. Factors like oxygen, moisture, microbes, and light contribute to food spoilage. Flexible packaging, equipped with high-barrier plastic films, effectively prevents the transmission of oxygen, moisture, and light, preserving food freshness for longer durations. Features such as resealable closures also support repeated use while maintaining product integrity.

Key Flexible Packaging Company Insights

The global industry is fragmented, with numerous small and medium-sized manufacturers. Leading players serve high-demand industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The sector has seen continuous mergers, acquisitions, and new product developments, strengthening its competitive landscape.

Major Companies in the Flexible Packaging Market:

  • Amcor plc
  • Mondi Group
  • Huhtamaki Flexible Packaging
  • Sonoco Products Company
  • Sealed Air
  • DS Smith
  • Berry Global
  • Constantia Flexibles
  • Bemis Manufacturing Company
  • UkrMetal
  • ProAmpac
  • Wipak Group
  • FlexPak Services
  • Transcontinental Inc.
  • Coveris Holdings
  • American Packaging Corporation
  • InterFlex Group
  • FLEX-PACK ENGINEERING, INC.
  • Innovia Films
  • Cosmo Films
  • Novolex
  • Sigma Plastics Group
  • Graphic Packaging International, LLC
  • Bischof+Klein SE & Co. KG
  • Südpack

Conclusion

The flexible packaging market is set for steady growth driven by its functional advantages, rising demand in food, healthcare, and consumer goods, and increasing global focus on reducing food waste through enhanced shelf-life solutions. High-barrier materials, sustainable formats, and innovative packaging designs are expected to remain central to future market expansion.

