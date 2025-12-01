Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Expands with Patient Demand

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market was valued at USD 102.1 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 185.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2024 to 2030. Growth in this market is primarily driven by the shortage of organ donors, increasing incidence of acute kidney injury (AKI), risks associated with kidney transplantation, technological advancements, and strategic initiatives by major industry players to introduce innovative dialysis products and services.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of 38.25% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

Hospital-based end-use segment led the market with 76.75% revenue share in 2023.

Service segment dominated the product category with a 56.61% share in 2023.

Hemodialysis accounted for the highest share of 82.71% in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 102.1 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 185.88 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 9.1%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by impaired kidney function often progresses into End-Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), thereby increasing the need for dialysis. Rising CKD prevalence is expected to contribute significantly to the demand for dialysis treatments and equipment.

According to the CDC’s 2023 report, CKD affects approximately 35.5 million individuals in the U.S. annually. Additionally, the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (2022) reported that 25,499 kidney transplant procedures were performed in the U.S., indicating transplant dependency and the ongoing need for dialysis support.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Major players are prioritizing new product development, regulatory approvals, expansion strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, and investments in R&D. For example, in April 2023, Outset Medical, Inc. advanced its Tablo Hemodialysis System to reduce dialysis complexity and cost. The company presented five new clinical and economic abstracts at the National Kidney Foundation Spring Clinical Meetings, supporting improved home hemodialysis outcomes and addressing gender bias in nephrology.

Key Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Companies

Baxter

Braun SE

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

DaVita

BD

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Conclusion

The hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is experiencing robust growth due to increasing CKD and ESRD prevalence, rising AKI cases in both adults and infants, and the expanding diabetic and hypertensive population. Innovations in dialysis technology, coupled with significant strategic initiatives from major market players, are accelerating product adoption globally. With North America leading and Asia Pacific showing the fastest expansion, the market is set to experience strong long-term demand for advanced dialysis solutions.

