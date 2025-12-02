Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2030: Regulatory Impact on Packaging Design

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Summary

The global pharmaceutical packaging market size was valued at USD 139,371.7 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 265,702.3 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2024 to 2030. One of the primary drivers of this growth is the rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical sector.

Scientific and technological progress has accelerated the development of the pharmaceutical industry in recent years, a trend expected to continue throughout the forecast period, particularly in emerging economies such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil.

The U.S. remains the largest pharmaceutical market globally, supported by a robust healthcare system, high per capita income, and substantial investment in drug development. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on generic drugs and broader access to healthcare services is anticipated to create attractive opportunities for pharmaceutical packaging providers. The 21st Century Cures Act, signed on December 13, 2016, aims to accelerate medical product development and foster innovation, thereby supporting the demand for advanced pharmaceutical packaging in the U.S.

In Europe, the pharmaceutical industry is a key pillar of the region’s high-technology sectors. Its transition toward biopharmaceutical drugs has intensified over the past few years. Many biotechnology-based therapies are unstable in liquid form, requiring them to be introduced as lyophilized or dry powder formulations. These products demand specialized packaging solutions to maintain product stability, opening new avenues for packaging manufacturers.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the market with a 35.9% revenue share in 2023.

Asia Pacific is expected to record the fastest CAGR of over 12% from 2024 to 2030.

Plastics & polymers accounted for the largest material segment with 36.8% revenue share in 2023.

The primary packaging segment held the leading product share in 2023.

Pharma manufacturing was the dominant end-use industry, representing 49.9% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 139,371.7 Million

USD 139,371.7 Million 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 265,702.3 Million

USD 265,702.3 Million CAGR (2024–2030): 9.7%

9.7% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive due to the presence of numerous global players. Many companies are strengthening their positions through acquisitions, intensifying market rivalry. Major firms compete to secure supply agreements with large pharmaceutical manufacturers, making competitive intensity notably high.

To enhance client value, companies are increasingly offering additional services such as spray painting, ultraviolet coating, metallization, and advanced labeling. Anti-counterfeit measures—including barcodes, holograms, sealing tapes, and RFID technologies—are also widely incorporated to ensure product authenticity and safety.

Recent Industry Developments:

November 2023: Amcor Plc signed an MOU with NOVA Chemicals Corporate to procure mechanically recycled polyethylene (rPE) for sustainable flexible packaging films.

Amcor Plc signed an MOU with NOVA Chemicals Corporate to procure mechanically recycled polyethylene (rPE) for sustainable flexible packaging films. July 2023: Constantia Flexibles launched REGULA CIRC , a coldform foil solution replacing PVC with a PE sealing layer to reduce plastic content and enhance recyclability.

Constantia Flexibles launched , a coldform foil solution replacing PVC with a PE sealing layer to reduce plastic content and enhance recyclability. April 2023: Südpack introduced PharmaGuard blister, a polypropylene-based packaging offering strong vapor, UV, and oxygen barrier properties.

Key Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

Amcor plc

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

AptarGroup, Inc.

Drug Plastics Group

Gerresheimer AG

Schott AG

Owens Illinois, Inc.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Berry Global, Inc.

WestRock Company

SGD Pharma

International Paper

Comar, LLC

CCL Industries, Inc.

Vetter Pharma International

Conclusion

The pharmaceutical packaging market is poised for strong growth driven by rapid pharmaceutical advancements, rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, and increased regulatory support. North America continues to lead in market share, while Asia Pacific is set for the fastest expansion. As drug development becomes more sophisticated—especially with lyophilized and biologic formulations—the need for advanced, high-performance packaging solutions will intensify. Companies that focus on sustainability, innovation, and value-added services are expected to gain a competitive edge in the evolving global landscape.