Catheter Market Grows With Rising Prevalence of Chronic Health Conditions

The global catheter market size was estimated at USD 58.16 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 85.19 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.60% from 2025 to 2030. The rising incidence of chronic conditions—including neurological, cardiovascular, and urological disorders—that require hospitalization continues to significantly drive market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 31.61% of the global market share in 2024 and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period.

The U.S. remains the dominant market within North America, supported by advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing adoption of catheter-based procedures.

By product, the cardiovascular catheter segment led the market with a 27.97% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, hospital stores dominated the market, contributing the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 58.16 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 85.19 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.60%

Largest Market (2024): North America

A study published by The Lancet in May 2024 reported that urinary tract infections (UTIs) affect nearly 250 million people annually worldwide. With a rising burden of urological disorders, the need for catheterization—both short-term and long-term—is expected to grow, fueling market expansion through 2030.

Innovations in catheter manufacturing and increasing product launches are also accelerating market growth. For example, in February 2024, Junkosha introduced its 1.8:1 shrink ratio Translucent PHST solution, enabling catheter manufacturers to incorporate complex designs more efficiently and cost-effectively. Such advancements enhance production capabilities and support the development of higher-performance catheter solutions.

Growing awareness surrounding catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSI) is further influencing product demand. Healthcare professionals are increasingly prioritizing catheters with reduced infection risks. In May 2023, BD launched the BD PosiFlush SafeScrub syringe, designed to improve the disinfection and flushing process for IV catheters, thereby supporting infection prevention protocols and minimizing CRBSI cases.

Key Catheter Company Insights

Major players in the global catheter industry include Hollister Incorporated, Medtronic, Edward Lifesciences, Boston Scientific Corporation, Smith Medical Inc., ConvaTec Group Plc, Teleflex Incorporated, Cure Medical LLC, Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical Inc., and BD. These companies continue to strengthen their portfolios by integrating advanced coating technologies, innovating catheter designs, and expanding manufacturing footprints to address growing clinical needs across cardiology, urology, and neurology.

Leading Catheter Companies

Hollister Incorporated

Medtronic

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edward Lifesciences

Smith Medical Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

ConvaTec Group Plc

Cure Medical LLC

Terumo Corporation

Cook Medical Inc.

BD

Conclusion

The catheter market is poised for consistent growth, driven by the rising global burden of chronic diseases, expanding applications in clinical care, and continuous technological advancements. Increasing awareness regarding infection prevention, coupled with major manufacturers expanding their production capabilities, further strengthens market prospects. With strong demand from hospitals and robust innovation in product design and materials, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion through 2030.

