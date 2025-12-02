Nuclear Medicine Market: Forecasts by Product Type and Global Regions

The global nuclear medicine market was valued at USD 17.77 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 34.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.16% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the sector is supported by a strong product development pipeline and favorable government initiatives aimed at improving patient access to nuclear medicine technologies.

Several radiopharmaceuticals—including betalutin, omburtamab, yttrium-90 microspheres, PNT2003, and 177Lu-PNT2002—are currently undergoing clinical trials, reflecting sustained innovation in the field. While the COVID-19 pandemic had a moderate impact on industry operations, nuclear reactors were largely categorized as essential infrastructure, ensuring continuity of isotope production.

Advances in diagnostic imaging and therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, along with the approval of next-generation nuclear medicine devices, continue to enhance patient care. For example, in September 2021, GE Healthcare introduced a novel scanner featuring an automated workflow designed to offer superior visualization of cardiac anatomy and pathology, enabling more informed clinical decision-making.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 42.87% of the global market in 2024.

The U.S. market dominated the North America region in 2024.

By product type, the diagnostics segment led the market with a 76.55% share in 2024.

By application, urology represented the largest segment, accounting for 22.62% of the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 17.77 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 34.51 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.16%

Leading Region (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the nuclear medicine market are actively expanding their geographic footprint, product portfolios, and technological capabilities. Expansion activities, strategic collaborations, and partnerships continue to play a central role in strengthening market presence and accelerating innovation.

Prominent Companies

GE Healthcare

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

Nordion (Canada), Inc.

Bracco Imaging S.p.A.

Institute for Radioelements (IRE)

NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd.

Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO)

Eczacıbaşı-Monrol

Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc.

Recent Developments

October 2024: Sanofi and Orano Med established a strategic partnership to advance treatments for rare cancers. The collaboration involves joint investment in a new entity under the Orano Med brand, dedicated to developing next-generation radioligand therapies using the alpha-emitting isotope lead-212 (²¹²Pb).

The Ministry of Health of the Republic of Serbia and Rosatom State Corporation signed an MoU to collaborate on nuclear medicine development, which is expected to stimulate market growth over the forecast period. January 2024: Lantheus Holdings, Inc. strengthened its U.S. market position through agreements with Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., securing an exclusive licensing option for Pb212-VMT-⍺-NET, a therapy for neuroendocrine tumors, and co-development rights for early-stage prostate cancer treatments. Lantheus made an upfront payment of USD 28 million as part of the deal.

Conclusion

The nuclear medicine market is poised for steady expansion, driven by advancements in radiopharmaceuticals, supportive government initiatives, and growing clinical adoption of innovative imaging and therapeutic technologies. As industry participants continue to invest in product development and strategic partnerships, nuclear medicine is expected to play an increasingly vital role in precision diagnostics and targeted therapy.