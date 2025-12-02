Drishti – The Vision Institute of Hotel Management Announces New Academic Advancements to Empower Future Hospitality Leaders

Haldwani, Uttarakhand, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — Drishti – The Vision Institute of Hotel Management, one of Uttarakhand’s most emerging and student-centric hospitality institutes, has announced a renewed academic and training roadmap designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving hotel and tourism industry. With an innovative learning model, advanced practical training, and strong industry partnerships, Drishti is shaping a new generation of future-ready hospitality professionals.

Recognized for its commitment to excellence, Drishti Institute continues to deliver high-quality education supported by modern infrastructure and an industry-driven curriculum. The institute’s official website, https://drishtiinstitute.co.in/, reflects this mission with complete program details, admission guidelines, and updates for aspiring students.

Transforming Hospitality Education With Practical Excellence

The hospitality sector demands real-world skills, hands-on learning, discipline, and exceptional service understanding. Drishti Institute has aligned its academic strategy to meet these needs by offering:

– Skill-based hospitality training updated with global standards

– Professional grooming sessions, communication development & personality training

– Live practical workshops in food production, bakery, front office, housekeeping & F&B services

– Career development programs designed to enhance employability

– Strong internship networks with hotels & hospitality brands

– Placement-oriented guidance under trained faculty & industry specialists

This enhanced structure ensures that students not only learn theoretical knowledge but also receive meaningful exposure to the discipline and professionalism that define the hospitality sector.

A Vision That Empowers Students

Drishti Institute believes in offering every student a platform to grow, transform and build a successful future in hotel management. The institute’s ideology focuses on:

– Confidence building

– Discipline-driven learning

– Real-time practical training

– Character development

– Student-first environment

The institute’s faculty includes experienced professionals dedicated to shaping and mentoring students for professional success.

Modern Campus & Accessible Education

Operating from a prime location in Haldwani, Drishti Institute provides a dedicated learning environment supported by practical labs, training rooms, and a structured academic process. The institute is committed to making hospitality education accessible, affordable, and result-oriented.

Official Address:

Teenpani Bypass Road, Transport Nagar,

Haldwani, Gaujaljaji Bichli, Uttarakhand – 263139, India

Phone: 70170 81272

Email: drishtihaldwani@outlook.com

Website: https://drishtiinstitute.co.in/

About Drishti – The Vision Institute of Hotel Management

Drishti – The Vision Institute of Hotel Management is an educational institution based in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, focused on empowering students with career-driven hospitality education. The institute offers modern training facilities, professional guidance, and industry-ready programs that prepare learners for a successful future in hotel and tourism management.

For Media Enquiries

Drishti – The Vision Institute of Hotel Management

Teenpani Bypass Road, Transport Nagar, Haldwani

Uttarakhand – 263139

Phone: 89790 2433

Email: contact@drishtiinstitute.co.in

Website: https://drishtiinstitute.co.in/