Solar Fasteners Market 2033: The Role of Technology Advancements

The global solar fasteners market was valued at USD 3.83 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 8.38 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2025 to 2033. The primary driver of this growth is the increasing demand for renewable energy, particularly solar power, which has led to a surge in solar panel installations across residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects.

As governments and private stakeholders focus on reducing carbon emissions and meeting climate targets, the adoption of solar energy has accelerated. Solar fasteners play a crucial role in securing photovoltaic (PV) modules, and as solar installations increase, so does the demand for these fastening solutions. Policy incentives such as feed-in tariffs, investment tax credits, and net metering policies in countries like the United States, Germany, China, and India have also encouraged solar adoption, providing a favorable environment for the growth of the solar fasteners market.

In addition to strong demand, innovation in solar mounting systems and fastening technologies is driving the market forward. Advances in corrosion-resistant materials, such as stainless steel and aluminum alloys, as well as enhanced load-bearing capacity, contribute to the reliability and durability of solar systems, even in extreme environmental conditions. The rise of modular and prefabricated solar systems also requires specialized, application-specific fasteners, stimulating both innovation and market demand.

The growth of utility-scale solar farms and rooftop solar applications has further fueled the need for high-performance solar fasteners. Utility-scale solar farms require a large volume of precision fasteners to secure thousands of modules, while the growing popularity of rooftop solar in urban and suburban areas—especially in emerging economies—has created demand for fasteners compatible with various roof types and materials.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific’s Dominance: The Asia Pacific region accounted for 57.9% of the market share in 2024. The region’s aggressive expansion of solar energy, supported by government initiatives, declining module prices, and favorable regulatory frameworks, has driven the demand for solar fasteners. Countries like India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia are rapidly adopting both rooftop and utility-scale solar projects. The presence of numerous local solar component manufacturers and EPC contractors has further boosted demand for cost-effective, high-performance fasteners in the region.

The construction & real estate sector is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing integration of solar PV systems in residential, commercial, and industrial building projects. As sustainability becomes a priority in construction, developers and real estate investors are incorporating rooftop and building-integrated solar solutions to meet green building certifications like LEED, BREEAM, and IGBC. This trend has generated strong demand for high-quality, corrosion-resistant fasteners that ensure the safe and efficient installation of PV modules across various roofing materials such as concrete, metal, and tile.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.83 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 8.38 Billion

CAGR (2025-2033): 9.1%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the solar fasteners market are focusing on innovation and expanding their portfolios to maintain and grow their market share. Some of the key players include Hilti Corporation, EJOT Group, Würth Group, and SFS Group AG.

Hilti Corporation , based in Liechtenstein, is a global leader in fastening and installation systems for the construction and energy sectors. The company offers a comprehensive range of high-performance solar fasteners, including stainless steel bolts, self-tapping screws, washers, brackets, and anchors. These products are engineered for corrosion resistance, structural reliability, and compliance with global safety standards, ensuring long-term performance in both rooftop and ground-mounted solar applications.

EJOT Group, based in Germany, is known for its precision-engineered fastening solutions. In the solar sector, EJOT provides fasteners tailored for metal and membrane roofs, including self-drilling screws, solar mounting brackets, and spacer elements. These solutions are designed for durability and easy installation, particularly under harsh environmental conditions, making them ideal for both residential and commercial solar installations.

Würth Group, also based in Germany, is one of the world's largest distributors of fasteners. The company offers a variety of solar fasteners, including hex head screws, flange nuts, anchor bolts, and rail mounting clips. Würth's products are designed with corrosion-resistant coatings and materials like A2 and A4 stainless steel, enhancing their performance in outdoor environments typical of solar installations.

SFS Group AG, headquartered in Switzerland, specializes in mechanical fastening systems and precision components. In the solar energy market, SFS provides fastening solutions for solar module frames, mounting rails, and roofs. Their portfolio includes rivets, self-tapping screws, and system-integrated connectors, all engineered to offer high clamping force, excellent weather resistance, and compatibility with automated installation tools, making them ideal for utility-scale and commercial projects.

Key Players

Hilti Corporation

EJOT Group

Würth Group

SFS Group AG

Bossard Group

Solar Connections International

Fischer Group

KATANA Group

PENN Engineering

Conclusion

The global solar fasteners market is poised for strong growth, driven by the increasing demand for renewable energy, particularly solar power. The rise of solar installations in both residential and commercial sectors, along with the growth of utility-scale solar farms, is creating significant demand for high-quality fastening systems. Innovations in materials, such as corrosion-resistant fasteners made from stainless steel and aluminum alloys, as well as the demand for custom solutions for modular systems, are further fueling market expansion.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the largest market, while the construction & real estate sector will drive the fastest growth in the coming years. As sustainability and energy efficiency continue to be key priorities for governments and consumers, the solar fasteners market will see increased demand for durable, reliable, and cost-effective fastening solutions.

With leading companies like Hilti, EJOT, and Würth focusing on continuous innovation and meeting the evolving needs of the solar industry, the market is well-positioned for steady growth through 2033.