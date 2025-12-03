Disposable Endoscopes Market Expands With Rising Infection Control Focus

The global disposable endoscopes market was valued at USD 2.60 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2025 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the increasing preference for single-use endoscopes aimed at eliminating infection risks associated with reusable devices.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global disposable endoscopes market with a 40.69% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. dominated the North American market in 2024.

By end-use, the hospitals segment accounted for a 64.83% revenue share in 2024.

By type, gastrointestinal endoscopes held a major share of 55.59% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 2.60 Billion

2030 Forecasted Market Size: USD 5.64 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 13.6%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Europe: Fastest-growing regional market

Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, favorable regulatory policies, and supportive reimbursement structures—particularly in developed economies—continue to propel market expansion. Additionally, increased investments and government funding for healthcare infrastructure and endoscopy research are creating lucrative growth opportunities.

Concerns over hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) have further accelerated the adoption of disposable endoscopes. Reusable endoscopes are often linked to contamination due to inadequate sterilization, prompting regulatory bodies like the FDA to recommend single-use devices for high-risk procedures, especially involving duodenoscopes and bronchoscopes. This shift has been strengthened by hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) aiming to enhance patient safety and ensure compliance with strict infection control standards.

The rise in minimally invasive surgeries (MISs) is another major factor contributing to market growth. MIS offers several benefits, including reduced pain, shorter hospital stays, lower complication risks, and higher patient acceptance. According to NIH data (January 2023), the U.S. shows a significant increase in ambulatory minimally invasive procedures, further fueling the demand for disposable endoscopes, particularly in hospitals, diagnostic centers, ENT, bronchoscopy, and dental applications.

Key Disposable Endoscopes Company Insights

Leading players are focusing on new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to expand their market presence. Companies such as Ambu A/S, Boston Scientific Corporation, obp Surgical Corporation, and COOPERSURGICAL, INC. are actively developing innovative single-use endoscopy solutions. For instance, in May 2020, Ambu A/S announced plans to launch the “Ambu aView 2 Advance Display” for use with endoscopes in the U.S. and Europe.

Key Disposable Endoscopes Companies

Ambu A/S

Boston Scientific Corporation

obp Surgical Corporation

COOPERSURGICAL, INC.

Flexicare Medical Limited

Welch Allyn (Hill Rom)

HOYA Corporation

KARL STORZ

Olympus Corporation

OTU Medical

Conclusion

The disposable endoscopes market is on a strong growth trajectory driven by rising infection-control concerns, technological advancements, and increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures. Supportive regulatory guidance and reimbursement structures further encourage healthcare facilities to transition from reusable to single-use devices. With rapid innovations by major players and growing investments in healthcare infrastructure, the market is expected to witness sustained expansion through 2030.

