Softaken Announced EML Converter 7.0 Version with Multilingual Support

NEW YORK, 2025-12-4 — /EPR Network/ — Softaken, the leading provider of both email management and email conversion tools, has launched its latest version of Softaken EML Converter 7.0. This version includes a wide variety of language support (20+) to allow users around the world access to their software.

Softaken EML Converter is known for its reliability when converting EML files into other formats like PST/MBOX/MSG/PDF while maintaining all aspects of the email, such as attachments, formats, and metadata. Version 7.0 of the EML Converter now has a new and improved user interface that is easier to use for people with all levels of technical expertise and will allow them to easily convert their email quickly and easily.

The new version of EML Converter provides a user-friendly way to manage email conversion with multiple languages to support all users, regardless of country. By providing a multilingual interface, Softaken will help non-English speaking professionals with their conversion tasks.

Along with these new features, the EML Converter 7.0 also comes with improved performance features. With the improved conversion speed and batch conversion, users can now convert bulk EML files simultaneously. Additionally, the new version of EML Converter includes improved error-handling capabilities ensuring the user has a complete and accurate conversion of EML files without losing any information. The update optimizes the utilization of the available system resources, allowing users to utilize EML converter 7.0 on devices with lower processing power seamlessly.

“Our goal is to make EML Converter 7.0 as user-friendly as possible by adding a multi-language interface,” said by CEO. “This update demonstrates our continued commitment to offering solutions that are easy to use for users around the world. Our new features will provide users worldwide with an unprecedented level of access to manage their EML files accurately and efficiently.”

Softaken released EML Converter v7.0 which is free to download on the official website. The new release supports all popular versions of Windows. This application is useful for both personal users and organizations that need help managing their emails at an enterprise level.

