Remington College – Lafayette Campus Collects Nearly 200 Books for Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign

LAFAYETTE, La. 2025-12-04 — /EPR Network/ — his holiday season, Remington College – Lafayette Campus is spreading smiles and stories by collecting 191 books for the Toys for Tots Literacy Campaign, helping to ensure children have access to books that inspire, educate and ignite a love of reading.

Students, faculty and staff joined together throughout the month to collect new children’s books of all reading levels.

The initiative is part of Remington College’s ongoing commitment to community engagement and its annual support for Toys for Tots, a program that provides gifts and essential resources to children in need.

“We’re incredibly proud of our campus community for coming together to support such a meaningful cause,” said Jason Bruno, Campus President. “Every book donated has the power to spark imagination and learning for a child, and we’re honored to play a part in that.”

Every donation to the Toys for Tots Literacy Program benefits children in need or the libraries, schools, and organizations that support them. By putting books directly into the hands of young readers, the program helps close the reading gap, supports academic success, and empowers children with skills that will benefit them long into adulthood.

Remington College is proud to contribute to this meaningful initiative, and the Lafayette Campus is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the local community it serves.

In 2024, the Toys for Tots Literacy Program distributed 2.8 million books nationwide and has provided more than 60 million books since its inception.

For more information about the Toys for Tots Literacy Program, visit www.toysfortots.org/programs/literacy-program/.

To learn more about Remington College’s community initiatives, visit www.remingtoncollege.edu.

About Remington College

Non-profit Remington College, headquartered in Dallas, TX, operates 10 college campuses throughout the United States offering career-focused diploma, bachelor’s and associate degree programs in a variety of career fields. For more information, please visit remingtoncollege.edu.