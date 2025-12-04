Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Grows with Rising Prebiotic Consumption

The global galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market size was valued at USD 906.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 2,080.8 million by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is strongly supported by the increasing adoption of galacto-oligosaccharides across infant nutrition, functional foods, and dietary supplements. As consumers become more health-conscious, demand for prebiotics like GOS continues to accelerate, especially due to their benefits for digestive wellness and immunity.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market with the largest revenue share of 37.1% in 2024.

The China galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market is growing substantially due to the rising demand for GOS in China is the growing awareness about gut health.

By application, the food & beverage segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2033 in terms of revenue.

By form, the powder segment dominated the galacto-oligosaccharide (GOS) market with a revenue share of 69.6% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 906.8 Million

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 2,080.8 Million

CAGR (2025-2033): 9.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Europe: Fastest growing region

Growing demand for prebiotic ingredients across animal nutrition and cosmetic formulations further strengthens the market outlook. The development of synbiotic products—combining probiotics and prebiotics—also creates new revenue opportunities for manufacturers. Technological advancements in GOS processing and production efficiency are enabling wider adoption across diverse industries.

Galacto-oligosaccharides, derived from lactose, remain one of the most researched prebiotics globally. Their ability to selectively support beneficial gut bacteria makes them essential in promoting digestive balance and overall well-being. Increasing incidences of chronic conditions such as obesity and heart-related issues are driving a shift toward functional nutrition, reinforcing the importance of GOS in health-focused food systems. As highlighted by the International Probiotic Association, rising global awareness of prebiotics is playing a pivotal role in driving product demand across regions.

Order a free sample PDF of the Galacto-oligosaccharide Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Company Insights

Leading companies such as VITALUS NUTRITION INC, Ingredion, Clasado, and Kerry Group continue to shape market dynamics. Ingredion Incorporated, in particular, remains a globally recognized provider of ingredient solutions, producing sweeteners, starches, nutritional ingredients, and plant-based biomaterials. Its strong global footprint and innovation-driven approach support the evolving needs of the GOS market.

Major Galacto-oligosaccharide Companies

VITALUS NUTRITION INC.

Ingredion

Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

Clasado

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-tech Co., Ltd

Snow Brand Milk Products Co Ltd

Royal FrieslandCampina

Kerry Group

Kowa Europe GmbH

Conclusion

The galacto-oligosaccharide market is poised for strong long-term growth, driven by rising global interest in digestive health, increasing use of prebiotics in mainstream food and nutritional products, expanding applications across industries, and rapid advancements in production technologies. With Asia Pacific leading consumption and Europe emerging as a fast-growing region, the market is expected to witness sustained momentum through 2033.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.