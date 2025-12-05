Sternal Closure Systems Market: Technology Transforming Recovery

The global sternal closure systems market was valued at USD 2.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The rising number of older adults undergoing open-heart surgeries through median sternotomy is expected to be a key driver of market expansion.

Median sternotomy remains one of the most commonly performed techniques for cardiac exposure due to its ability to provide quick and direct access to the heart’s vessels and valves. The increasing aging population further supports market growth; for example, the India Ageing Report 2030 estimates that 347 million people in India will be aged 60 years or older by 2050. As sternotomy and sternal closure are essential stages of cardiac surgery, rising surgical volume has directly contributed to the demand for advanced closure systems.

Rapid advancements in technology—such as the use of biocompatible polymers like tritium, pre-sternotomy plates, polyether ether ketone (PEEK), and nitinol—along with the development of minimally invasive sternotomy techniques, are further accelerating market growth. Breakthroughs in sternotomy procedures and the growing adoption of innovative closure devices continue to shape the industry’s evolution.

An increasing number of cardiothoracic surgeries is also boosting demand for sternal closure systems. According to a January 2022 publication by the National Library of Medicine, approximately 530,000 general thoracic surgeries are performed annually in the U.S. by around 4,000 cardiothoracic surgeons. Another study released in August 2023 reported that Coronary Artery Bypass Grafting (CABG) is the most common cardiac surgery, with roughly 400,000 procedures performed each year. The growing volume of procedures such as CABG reinforces the rising need for effective sternal closure products.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Insights: North America dominated the global market in 2023, accounting for 34.18% of total revenue. This dominance is attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, robust healthcare infrastructure, and strategic collaborations among market players. According to the CDC, about 695,000 individuals in the U.S. died from heart-related disorders in 2021.

By Type: The bone cement segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 3.1% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing global surgical volumes and positive clinical outcomes from bone cement usage in sternal reconstruction drive this trend. A study published in April 2019 showed that bone cement offers an effective solution for patients with recurring sternal wound infections, demonstrating its suitability for reconstructive procedures.

By Procedure: The median sternotomy segment held the largest share at 51.05% in 2023. As one of the most frequently performed osteotomies, median sternotomy enables clear access to the heart, lungs, and surrounding structures during surgeries such as valve replacement and CABG. Its association with fewer post-operative complications and the growing elderly population prone to cardiac diseases continue to support segment growth.

By Material Type: The titanium segment accounted for 43.71% of the market in 2023 and is expected to experience the fastest growth through 2030. Titanium's biocompatibility, corrosion resistance, non-ferromagnetic properties (safe for MRI), and high stability make it a preferred material for sternal closure. Its affordability and increasing adoption in both developed and developing regions further strengthen its market position.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 2.65 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.85 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 5.4%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The competitive landscape includes both well-established players and emerging companies. Market participants are focusing on strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and mergers & acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Increased investments in research and development are also expected to fuel product advancements, contributing to stronger competition and broader availability of advanced sternal closure solutions.

Key Players

Johnson & Johnson

Zimmer Biomet

KLS Martin Group

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Kinamed Incorporated

B. Braun SE

Acumed LLC

ABYRX, INC.

IDEAR S.R.L

ABLE MEDICAL DEVICES

Conclusion

The global sternal closure systems market is set for steady growth through 2030, driven by the rising number of cardiothoracic procedures, growing aging populations, and continued advancements in closure technologies and materials. Innovations involving biocompatible polymers, minimally invasive sternotomy techniques, and superior materials such as titanium are enhancing surgical outcomes and expanding adoption. With North America leading the market and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, the industry is well-positioned for continued expansion, reaching USD 3.85 billion by 2030 as demand for safe, reliable, and efficient sternal closure solutions continues to rise.