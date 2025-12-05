Potential New Directions in Non-EU Workforce Legislation and the Impact on Romanian Employers

TIMISOARA, Romania, 2025-12-05 — /EPR Network/ — GlobalWorker participated in an event dedicated to the employment access of foreign citizens in Romania, organized by IOM Romania (International Organization for Migration) and the West University of Timișoara.

This was a necessary dialogue at a time when Romania is preparing for the most significant legislative changes of the last decade concerning the recruitment and integration of non-EU workers. GlobalWorker was there—as an active part, as a voice of the private sector, and as an actor with practical experience in the market.

Why was the Timișoara event important?

Because the entire legal architecture regarding the non-EU workforce is changing.

The institutions present (IOM, UVT, Ministry of Labor, Timiș Prefecture, IGI, ADR Vest, AJOFM Timiș) conveyed the same message:

Romania urgently needs modern, predictable, and clarified legislation, adapted to the current reality of the labor market.

GlobalWorker welcomes this openness and actively contributes to these reforms.

What changes is the Romanian Government preparing?

1. The Current Law is Changing – A New Legislative Chapter Begins

A new draft law on the employment of non-EU citizens is under development and will be finalized in the coming days.

The estimated entry into force is:

January 1, 2026

The goal: stricter, clearer, and more efficient regulations for:

Employment of non-EU workers

Responsibility of intermediary companies

Protection of both workers and employers

2. Why is a Total Reform Needed?

Because the current system no longer works:

Romania annually approves 100,000 slots , but only 75,000–90,000 visas are actually issued.

, but only are actually issued. Less than half of the employment approvals are correctly used.

Some workers leave Romania for other EU countries after obtaining the Romanian approval.

Some intermediary companies fail to meet their obligations.

Major loopholes have been identified, and the new law aims to close them.

3. What Will the New Law Bring?

Much stricter rules for intermediary companies , including: Suspension of licenses High fines Possibility of revoking the right to operate

, including: Introduction of financial guarantees to cover potential costs generated by the repatriation of workers from Romania.

to cover potential costs generated by the repatriation of workers from Romania. Prevention of migration to other EU states . Workers entering with a Romanian employment approval will no longer be able to leave Romania without clear procedures.

. Workers entering with a Romanian employment approval Faster visa and approval terms . Streamlining institutional processes.

. Streamlining institutional processes. Digitalization and traceability. No more lost files, no more parallel procedures.

GlobalWorker’s Position: We Firmly Support Legislative Modernization

At GlobalWorker, we believe this reform is essential for:

Protecting serious employers

Filtering out agencies that break the law

The safety of non-EU workers

The stability of economic projects in Romania

The changes do not scare us—on the contrary: we anticipate them, we support them, and we participate in their construction.

Impact on Romanian Employers in 2026

The new regulations will directly influence:

Recruitment Costs – which will increase No fees for workers → costs shift to employers + financial guarantees.

Worker Onboarding Times – which will be clarified and digitized Estimates will become more realistic and predictable.

Agency Selection – which will become stricter Only solid companies with real capacity will remain in the market.

Worker Protection – which will be prioritized More traceability, more responsibilities for the employer.



GlobalWorker is already prepared for all these changes.

Frequently Asked Questions about the New Legislative Changes

Question Answer 1. Will costs for employers increase? Yes, with the elimination of fees to workers and the introduction of financial guarantees. Costs will be transparent and standardized. 2. Will procedures take longer? No. The goal of the new law is to shorten deadlines and implement digitalization. 3. Can small agencies continue to operate? Only if they meet the new strict requirements. The market will naturally self-regulate. 4. Will workers still be able to leave for Schengen countries? Not without clear procedures. The new system will block unregulated migration. 5. What happens to the annual quota? It will remain high (80,000–90,000), but it will be used more efficiently.

Romania is entering a new stage in modernizing its current legislation.

The labor market is undergoing its most important transformation in recent years.

This is why there is a need for:

Professionalism

Responsibility

Transparency

Real partners, not improvisations

GlobalWorker remains on the front line—as a solution provider, as a strategic partner, and as a responsible actor in the national dialogue on economic migration.

