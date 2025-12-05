Medical Device Cleaning Market Growth by EPA Class, Device Type, and Techniques

The global medical device cleaning market was valued at USD 21.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 47.3 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. The increasing prevalence of Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIs) continues to be a major driver of market growth, prompting healthcare facilities to adopt rigorous cleaning and sterilization protocols.

According to research published by the NCBI, urinary tract infections (UTIs) represent 25.0% of all bacterial infections. Data from the National Nosocomial Infection Surveillance (NNIS) System indicates that most hospital-acquired UTIs are linked to CA-bacteriuria, with catheterization serving as the most frequent healthcare-associated infection globally—accounting for up to 40% of HAIs in the U.S. each year. This reinforces the need for effective medical device cleaning processes, thereby supporting market expansion.

The rising prevalence of surgical site infections (SSIs) is also contributing to the adoption of infection control solutions. A 2018 study published by the NIH estimated that 40% to 60% of infections were SSIs. Continuous implementation of infection prevention strategies has led to a gradual reduction in hospital-acquired infections. For example, a 2022 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that the SSI Standardized Infection Ratio (SIR) decreased by approximately 5% in 2020 compared with the previous year. Sustained adherence to these measures is expected to further improve outcomes and drive demand for medical device cleaning solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2022 with a 33.52% share.

By device type, the semi-critical segment held the largest share at 45.9% in 2022.

By technique, the disinfection segment accounted for 52.2% of the market in 2022.

By EPA classification, the intermediate-level segment led the market with over 50.1% share in 2022.

Market Size & Forecast

2022 Market Size: USD 21.3 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 47.3 Billion

CAGR (2023–2030): 10.6%

Largest Market (2022): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The medical device cleaning market is highly competitive, with leading players leveraging mergers & acquisitions, product innovation, and strategic expansion to strengthen their market presence.

In January 2020 , Getinge AB acquired Applikon Biotechnology B.V., a supplier of advanced bioreactor systems used in vaccine, antibody, enzyme, and bioplastics production—enhancing its capabilities in life sciences and biotechnology.

, Getinge AB acquired Applikon Biotechnology B.V., a supplier of advanced bioreactor systems used in vaccine, antibody, enzyme, and bioplastics production—enhancing its capabilities in life sciences and biotechnology. In August 2021, Ecolab established its Healthcare Advanced Design Center to collaborate with medical device manufacturers on infection prevention solutions. The initiative focuses on developing customized sterile barriers, equipment drapes, and solutions that improve infection control, operational efficiency, and patient outcomes. Such innovations are expected to boost market demand in the coming years.

Prominent Companies

Steris plc

Getinge AB

Advanced Sterilization Products

The Ruhof Corp.

Sklar Surgical Instruments

Sterigenics International LLC

Biotrol

Metrex Research, LLC

Conclusion

The medical device cleaning market is set for strong growth through 2030, fueled by increasing awareness of infection control, rising cases of HAIs and SSIs, and continuous advancements in cleaning and sterilization technologies. As healthcare systems prioritize safety and compliance, demand for effective cleaning products and solutions will continue to rise worldwide.