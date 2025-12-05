Custom Printing Market Growth by Region, Technique, and Printing Designs

The global custom printing market was valued at USD 38.10 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 68.46 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by the rising demand for personalized products, as consumers increasingly seek items that reflect their tastes, preferences, and identities.

The rapid expansion of e-commerce has further transformed the custom printing landscape by making personalized products more accessible. Online platforms specializing in custom printing allow users to easily design and order customized goods from their homes using intuitive digital design tools. This convenience—combined with the broad reach of online marketplaces—has significantly boosted demand for personalized products. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, e-commerce sales accounted for 15.4% of total retail sales in 2023, up from 14.7% in 2022, highlighting the growing role of online purchasing in driving market expansion.

E-commerce also enables custom printing businesses to reach global audiences, scale operations, and diversify their customer base, making it a key catalyst for future market growth.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific held a significant market share of 39.9% in 2024.

The U.S. is experiencing rapid growth driven by rising demand for on-demand printing.

By printing technique, screen printing dominated the market with a 54.4% revenue share in 2024.

By application, clothing led the market with a 36.9% revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the commercial segment accounted for 71.7% of total revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 38.10 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.46 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 10.3%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The custom printing market is highly competitive, with several key players shaping industry growth through product innovation, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships.

Prominent Companies

Adobe

CafePress

MOO Inc.

Vistaprint

GotPrint

Zazzle Inc.

PsPrint

UPrinting.com

Shutterfly Inc.

Overnight Prints

Recent Developments

July 2024 – Adobe introduced a feature enabling users to order printed products directly through Adobe Express using add-ons developed with the Adobe Express Embed SDK. This allows print service providers to offer customizable business cards, posters, flyers, and invitations using Adobe’s extensive library of templates, fonts, and stock images.

introduced a feature enabling users to order printed products directly through Adobe Express using add-ons developed with the Adobe Express Embed SDK. This allows print service providers to offer customizable business cards, posters, flyers, and invitations using Adobe’s extensive library of templates, fonts, and stock images. May 2024 – HP Inc. announced a multi-year global partnership with Canva, aimed at streamlining the design-to-print workflow. The collaboration enables Canva users to print designs through HP Print Service Providers worldwide. By 2026, Canva plans to expand its print services to 150 countries, reducing turnaround times and lowering environmental impact through localized printing.

Conclusion

The custom printing market is poised for robust growth through 2030, supported by the expanding personalization trend, the convenience of e-commerce, and ongoing innovations by leading companies. As digital design tools become more accessible and global print networks continue to expand, demand for customized products is expected to accelerate worldwide.