Green Card Renewal Now Valid 36 Months: Berd & Klauss Explain Key Impacts for Pending I-90 Applicants

New York, NY, 2025-12-6 — /EPR Network/ — In response to the recent U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) policy update extending the validity of green card renewal receipts to 36 months, Berd & Klauss, PLLC, a leading New York–based immigration law firm has released an official advisory explaining how this change impacts millions of lawful permanent residents with pending Form I-90 applications.

USCIS announced that applicants who file Form I-90 (Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card) will now receive an automatic 36-month extension of their expiring green card while their case remains in process. This policy update, driven by growing adjudication delays, provides extended proof of lawful status and work authorization for green card holders, many of whom depend on timely renewals for employment, travel, and identity verification.

The firm notes that USCIS processing times for I-90 applications often exceed a year, causing complications for lawful permanent residents who rely on timely renewal receipts for employment verification (Form I-9), driver’s license renewals, or international travel. With the new rule, applicants will have clearer protection and longer stability.

Important Takeaways from Berd & Klauss’s Advisory:

The entire 36-month automatic extension will be given to all applicants with pending I-90 filings, as shown on their receipt notification. Both Permanent Resident Card renewals and replacements are covered by the extension.

For I-9 verification, employers can use the updated receipt notice as legitimate evidence of ongoing work permission.

When traveling or presenting proof of status, applicants are advised to retain the expired green card and receipt notice together.

Local USCIS field offices still accept requests for emergency I-551 stamps from those with pressing needs, such as impending travel.

In order to prevent any inconveniences, Berd & Klauss, PLLC advises green card holders whose expiration dates are approaching to file Form I-90 about six months in advance. A comprehensive handbook outlining eligibility, documentation requirements, processing schedules, and strategies for handling renewal delays has also been released by the company.

About Berd & Klauss, PLLC

Berd & Klauss, PLLC is a full-service immigration law firm representing clients before USCIS, the Department of State, EOIR, and federal courts. The firm assists with family visas, business immigration, deportation defense, and citizenship applications.

